If I had done what Trump did I would be prosecuted
During my career as a computer analyst for the U.S. Navy, I oversaw and validated materials used during the United States war efforts in the Persian Gulf.
I routinely handled and transmitted materials classified across the spectrum of what Donald Trump was holding illegally at Mar-A-Largo. I frequently performed my work in highly secured, locked environments. If I had left the facility with any document or magnetic media labeled classified (or higher) I would have faced charges of treason and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
LORNE PRESCOTT
Grand Junction
Tina Peters is innocent until proven guilty
You can’t make this stuff up!
Mesa County Republican Chair Kevin McCarney recently went on an emotional public tirade about duly elected Clerk Tina Peters. This comes off the heels of the people of Colorado breaking fund-raising records to ensure the Secretary of State primary election is legally recounted and accurate.
Included in his outburst and attack of Clerk Peters on social media, where he’s appealing to “good Christians,” he said he’s “mad as hell” and he “can’t take it anymore!” In his “mad as hell” tirade he personally slanders the gold-star mom, saying she should “shack up” with her “sugar daddy in Minnesota.” He goes on to express his excitement that Peters will “bear the brunt of the punishment that is coming.” This seems uncouth for a sitting Republican chair, doesn’t it? What might his motives be?
In his tirade, he personally exonerated Jerry Wood from doing any wrong (who went on CNN claiming to be a victim of identity theft while also receiving conditional immunity). Then Chairman McCarney took it upon himself to be the judge, jury and executioner of the gold-star mother, as he is now anxiously awaiting her “punishment.” The Republican Chairman did all of this publicly, while a criminal investigation is underway. Is he trying to sway public opinion? If so, why? In yet another low blow, he is now stating that Clerk Peters does not meet his qualifications to be dubbed as a gold-star mom. Shameful! Why the public berating of the Clerk, Chairman? Isn’t there a neutrality clause that GOP chairmen are bound to?
McCarney is using his authority to sway public opinion and slander those who disagree with him. The Republican chair should be reminded that a person charged with a crime is, by law, innocent. It’s one thing to disagree with a person’s politics. It’s a whole different level to personally attack, make fun of and publicly harangue a woman who, whether you agree with her or not, has been through “hell” because of her passion and stance she has taken to ensure elections are secure.
I’m wondering if McCarney will recant his disturbing guilty finding and wait for due process to take effect. Mesa County residents should not hold their breath. But who knows, maybe he’ll surprise us all by doing the “good Christian” thing.
The citizens of Mesa County and of Colorado deserve better leadership.
NEIL BISHOP
Grand Junction
Even Kevin McCarney can smell the rot in his party
Well, blow me down! The stench from the rotting corpse of the Grand Ole Party got so bad that even Kevin McCarney took notice!
Here’s betting that more and more real Republicans join Independents and Democrats in turning back the obscene takeover that the neocons have been plotting for years.