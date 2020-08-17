Farmers must be rewarded for sequestering carbon
In response to Kristin Winn’s Aug. 17 editorial, “With support, Colorado’s farmers can deliver climate solutions,” here are some comments on the the importance of farmers in increasing the retention of carbon in the soil.
The Growing Climate Solutions Act will give incentives to farmers that reduce emissions and sequester carbon. In past years, farmers have received income while setting aside productive soil under the Conservation Reserve Plan (CRP). As Kristin Winn notes, the proposed act will reward farmers and ranchers to sequester carbon with farming methodologies of cover cropping and no till. The use of a wide diversity of crops and use of manure and compost are also used to build the soil. These practices were implemented in the Organic Foods Production Act of 1990. Currently, farmers and ranchers use these methods to enrich the soil or build an organic interaction between the plant’s sugars and the microorganisms found in the soil.
Organic or regenerative farm practices can increase the humus (dark-brown enriched soil) necessary to produce a wide variety of crops, and retain much needed water. Here on the Western Slope, there are a large number of organic farmers. These organic farmers supplement the production of organic wheat, millet, lettuce, vegetables and fruits for Colorado. It is hoped that Congress can approve the Growing Climate Solutions Act, so that farmers can be rewarded for sequestering carbon and retention of water, in addition to putting some land in the Conservation Reserve Plan.
ALLAN WILLIAMS
Grand Junction
A city is judged by how it handles crime, fair or not
We split our time between Wisconsin and Grand Junction. Love Junction’s bike trails, downtown and new kayak channel along the river. The people in the city are almost always friendly and smile with their hellos. Great library with helpful staff.
Two situations have soured us on your great city. While riding downtown past a grade school, we encountered people sleeping on the railroad overpass. A little scary and should be dealt with. While stopping at the fly shop on Main Street, my wife’s bike was stolen.
An officer was eating outside the bagel shop and asked us what the bike was worth. Huh! I told him the man just rode by him, and he said bikes get stolen all the time. That may be true, but the value of the bike has nothing to do with a crime being committed, and I would think his job description would be to prevent bikes from being stolen.
Warning to folks in Grand Junction! Milwaukee was once a great city by the lake and then they let small crimes go unpunished. You would not want to live in Milwaukee now. We love your city, but folks want safety and security. If the police in Junction overlook the petty crimes, the city heads downhill on a slippery slope. A city is judged by its crime rate, fair or not. Keep Junction safe!
BRUCE MEHRENS
Minocqua, Wisconsin
Congressional candidates aren’t addressing real issues
Regarding the Aug. 15 article that describes the two major candidates for our 3rd District congressional seat, congratulations on your almost firm grip on the obvious.
Ms. Boebert calls Ms. Mitsch Bush a socialist, showing that she either flunked civics class or didn’t take it. And Ms. Mitsch Bush calls Ms. Boebert a radical, showing a pathetic vocabulary for a woman with a PhD. The article paints a clear picture of two petulant schoolchildren kicking pea gravel at each other. I’ve tried to find solid position statements from each on issues that have great importance to western Colorado: water, public lands, agriculture drought, conservation and wilderness protections, balanced energy policies, the damage done to places sacred to Indigenous peoples, child and animal abuse and rights, the lip service paid to education — the list goes on and I find next to nothing from these candidates to keep me from voting for Mel Brooks. This is not a liberal rant, I am a rabid curmudgeon. I just want these candidates to address issues that matter to western Colorado’s core.
MICHAEL MELNECK
Grand Junction
Absentee ballots, vote by mail are not same exact thing
The Aug. 14 edition of the Sentinel included a story, “President admits he’s blocking postal cash. Mail-in voting in the cross hairs.” It was followed by a Sunday letter to the editor criticizing the president for seeking to block mail-in voting.
Absentee ballots are sent to people who REQUEST them. Mail-in ballots are sent to everyone who is on the voter rolls. Those ballots may even be signed by another person. There is no guarantee they will arrive on time, whereas an absentee ballot must arrive by the closing of the polls on Election Day.
IF a person is so uneducated they can’t comprehend the difference between mail-in ballots and ABSENTEE BALLOTS, the letter writer probably shouldn’t be voting at all because they are not well-informed enough to cast a ballot.
CAROLYN PATTON
Grand Junction