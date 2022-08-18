In response to letter from GOP Chair McCarney
In response to Kevin McCarney’s recent letter, I would like to share a recently revised ditty:
Fool me once, shame on you.
Fool me twice, shame on you.
Fool me three times, but the election was stolen...
LUKE BRADSHAW
Grand Junction
Providing leadership and accountability as clerk
Something must give when it comes to the political divide in our county! Major party conflicts have divided the nation with both sides steering us on a collision course toward disaster. This has been true for decades, but in 2021 all that strife and chaos came raining down here at the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s office. Loyalties to a national agenda have pitted us against each other, dividing local political parties, neighbors and even families.
We need a Clerk and Recorder who is going to put integrity and transparency ahead of national agendas and selfish interest. We need someone who will put the people and this community first and party second. What this office really needs right now is leadership.
As Clerk and Recorder, I will provide that leadership by using my experience as a veteran and business owner to my advantage. The office that I manage will prioritize integrity, transparency and stewardship of public resources.
I will go beyond state requirements and implement policies that will hold myself and future clerks more accountable.
Our community has been hurt by national politics, but with your help we can heal this wound that has been inflicted on our community. Let’s vote differently in November. Vote Robert Ballard for Mesa County Clerk and Recorder.
ROBERT BALLARD
Grand Junction
Time for real Republicans to take back their party
In yet another blow to upholding the true principles of democracy and believing in the Constitution, the most conservative state of Wyoming has voted for Harriett Hageman to be their choice for the House race in November.
Hageman, who was endorsed by former President Trump, is just another puppet believing in all the conspiracy and election fraud that Trump continues to spread on a daily basis. This continual dumbing down of the Republican party continues to amaze most political pundits and most informed American voters.
Liz Cheney must be given kudos for her stand against the former president and all his alleged crimes and continual lying. It is very unfortunate for the Republican party that most of their elected representatives don’t have the backbone to stand up against the former president and let the cult of Trump continue.
Hopefully someday, if the real Republicans and the Republican party resurface, they will have listened to the words spoken by Cheney, a real Republican, “There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your (the Trump enablers) dishonor will remain.”
For all the continued Trump enablers and election deniers, it is time to close the book on the sociopath and pathological liar and take back your party.
KEVIN TERPSTRA
Grand Junction
Boebert isn’t representing her district, just donors
District 3, this week our Congresswoman tweeted out this: “Good Morning to everyone except for Liz Cheney, who gets thrown into the trash heap of irrelevance today!” This is a fellow Republican, someone who voted with Donald Trump 95% of the time. She just isn’t extreme enough for Boebert.
If Lauren won’t even work with her own party, how can we expect her to reach across the aisle and vote for what’s best for 3rd CD? She is party first, Lauren second and Trump third. She does not represent our district. She doesn’t even represent Colorado. You voted for her because you wanted an outsider, and now we have another Ted Cruz, someone who is at the beck and call of their big-money donors.
Take a look at Adam Frisch for Colorado. He says Democrat, but his business record screams Republican. He will do what’s right for this district. He wants everyone to do better, not just those who voted for him. If you have a different opinion, he will listen to it, not accuse you of being a traitor and communist. He is a Coloradan. He has my vote and I’m a registered Republican. Let’s move forward as a unified district, not as a divided one. Thank you!
AIDAN WYNN
Aspen