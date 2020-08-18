We’re resilient when we work together
Robin Brown’s recent Grand Junction Economic Partnership column reminds us that in spite of challenging times in Mesa County, “We’re good at picking ourselves up after getting knocked down and we’ll do the same in this bizarre year.” We believe we are a resilient community due greatly to the generosity and support we invest in each other and our local agencies.
More than ever, we need to rally around the human service agencies that are addressing our challenges of 10% unemployment, economic uncertainty, homelessness, hunger and health-care needs. United Way of Mesa County funds 25 different agencies that serve approximately 50,000 residents and families each year. These services are facing increased demand while donations and fundraisers are down.
In the 2019-20 fiscal year, these United Way supported agencies provided health-care services to 6,812 individuals, provided educational and literacy support to 8,898 children, provided 38,235 nights of emergency shelter and provided 733,680 meals to the hungry. During these uncertain times, we depend on each other and our local agencies more than ever. No one agency can address all the issues and needs. But as we have proven in the past, we are resilient when we work together and support each other. Please dig a little deeper this fall to support the United Way campaign. If you have not given in the past, please do this year. If you do participate and can give a little more this year, it will make a huge difference. If your business is not active with United Way now, please consider giving a corporate donation or do a work place campaign. To learn more call 970-243-5364 or go online to unitedwaymesacounty.org.
RUSS SCHUCKMAN
United Way volunteer
JOE HIGGINS
United Way board member
Newcomers to Grand Valley wonder, ‘Why the hostility?’
Since coming to Colorado and choosing Grand Junction as our home, our family has noticed a negative bias toward new out-of-state residents.
The vocal few claim that the new transplants are ruining Grand Junction. They insinuate that we are denying them the ability to buy homes and get jobs. I find this to be a bitter pill and hard to swallow.
If they would have invested in themselves as we have, instead of covering their bodies with tattoos and keeping their heads in the bag or the bottle, instead of building their police records and bad reputations, they would be able to enjoy the fruits of their labor as we have.
If they contributed in any meaningful way to the local community and the economy, they would not find themselves in the position they are in today.
It seems that the ones who do the least, complain the most.
We have taken this old house, and in a short period of time, made it one of the nicest houses in our subdivision, according to our neighbors.
Please don’t get me wrong. The vocal few, will never overshadow the goodness of the vast majority of people who live here in Grand Junction.
If we have damaged Grand Junction to the point that the few say we have, maybe they should talk to Realtors, tradesmen of all crafts, supply houses, and the hardware stores that we used to restore our old house.
Sadly, I have to remind them that we did not come here addicted, with criminal records, broke or dumb.
Now, unfortunately, we find ourselves spending a small fortune on attorney fees because our neighbor thinks they are entitled to a portion of our property.
We left there, because we didnt like there. So, we are not about to bring here, what we didn’t like about there.
Now if anybody who reads this can help me make sense of how we hurt the Grand Junction as a whole, please let me know. I’m all ears.
Your comments will be well recieved.
DOMINIC SCHMIDT
West Orchard Mesa
Boebert is the candidate who will protect the Constitution
Diane Mitsch Bush is extremely nice; however she’s a liberal Democrat that will enact a socialist agenda antagonistic to our Western values of personal freedom and liberty.
My late father, Edward Lee “Bud” Mulcahy, was born on a farm in South Texas without indoor plumbing or electricity and became the American dream personified. He sent me to both at the University of Texas and the Sorbonne in France where I had neo-Marxist professors. These neo-Marxists professors, like Dr. Mitsch Bush, were challenging, frustrating, but some of the most popular. At the end of my father’s life, the man who had given back and achieved everything felt the American dream was dying.
Our Rifle neighbor and congressional candidate Lauren Boebert stated, “If you don’t know what the Democrats’ plan is, it is to strip you from the right to defend your life. I’m here to tell you right now, they are coming for your guns — they’re not hiding from it anymore.”
Protect the Constitution. Vote Lauren Boebert for Colorado congresswoman.
LEE MULCAHY
Aspen
GOP ‘business expertise’ corrupts government
Recently Republican Lauren Boebert asserted Joe Biden could not run a restaurant. The U.S. government is far from just a restaurant, with over 2.8 million employees in the Department of Defense alone. Thinking the ability to run a restaurant qualifies one to run the government is incredibly naive. The person Boebert, and Cory Gardner, endorse for president has a well-known business record. Trump made failures out of Trump Taj Mahal and other casinos, Trump magazine, Trump Mortgage, Trump Steaks, and Trump University. Trump is so “successful” that no U.S. bank will lend him money. He resorted to Deutsche Bank, a bank fined $425 million by New York state and £163 million by the United Kingdom for laundering $10 billion out of Russia.
Now Trump is applying his “business expertise” to the U.S. Postal Service. He installed Louis DeJoy, who has no experience inside the USPS, to postmaster general. DeJoy’s ethics are such that shortly after assuming the postmaster general job, he bought stock options in Amazon. He retains $30 million interest in USPS contractor XPO Logistics. DeJoy is now sabotaging mail delivery. Let’s be clear: Trump, via DeJoy, will delay the medicine, paychecks, legal documents, and yes, ballots, of all Americans, including his own base, so that the USPS will perform poorly, specifically during the election. Delaying mail formerly resulted in disciplinary action at USPS; now it is the mandate.
Ms. Boebert, does this meet your “run a restaurant” standard? Would you put a manager in your restaurant who disables equipment so that meals take much longer to deliver to your customers? Would you like that manager having a financial interest in your competitor? Boebert says government is bad. Just read the news. It is bad. The GOP governing class makes it so.
JOSPEH McGILL
Cedaredge
Tell members of Congress to defend the U.S. Postal Service
The US Postal System is under attack with the claim of making it more financially secure by cutting sorting machines, disallowing overtime pay, and removing letter drop offs at a time of a terrible pandemic when veterans and others depend on the mail for their prescriptions.
There is a November election that will see many people vote by mail or absentee ballots rather than take a chance on catching the virus by standing in line to cast their vote.
These actions have and will hamper, at this critical time, an institution outlined in our founding document and whose first postmaster was none other than Benjamin Franklin.
Yes, social platforms have replaced a lot of how we used to communicate by letter or phone, but the postal system still serves vital and absolutely necessary functions. Beyond the medication issues, how about those without direct deposit who depend on the mail for Social Security and other checks to meet monthly expenses on time? All of these actions have a real and present impact on large swaths of our population. No doubt there are reforms to made in the postal system but to adopt policies that even Postmaster GeneralLouis Dejoy admitted as “having unintended consequences” and now, during financial hard times, a pandemic, and a looming election, is unconscionable.
The current occupant of the White House has made his views crystal clear on mail-in voting even though he uses it himself. He claims it will be a fraudulent election unless everyone votes in person at a polling place. People have been voting by mail-in ballots in Colorado and other states for years. Where is the fraud? He claimed because he didn’t win the popular vote in 2016 there was fraud and 2 million votes for him weren’t counted. The commission established by him to study this was quietly disbanded after several months because, guess what, there was no evidence of mass fraudulent ballots being cast.
The right to vote and have it counted is a precious and sacred right. To have a method of voting that millions of people will use this election be called fraudulent in advance and with impunity and to weaken the system that delivers those ballots, is absolutely how autocrats all over this world operate. Who in their right mind would have thought this to be in the realm of possibility in this country? Time to stand up and be counted no matter your political party or loyalty. Contact Sens. Bennet and Gardner and Rep. Tipton and demand they get back to Washington and protect our right to vote by mail-in ballot and do whatever it takes to protect and defend the USPS and our right to have our votes count on election day.
MAX STITES
Grand Junction