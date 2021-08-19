Boebert stirs controversy where there is none
National forest management and wildfire mitigation policies are ripe for review. Ever increasing drought is pernicious and the effects are obvious all over the West. Kudos to Rep. Lauren Boebert for showing initiative on HR 4302. Shame on her for politicizing, polarizing and lying to her constituents in her Aug. 15 op-ed regarding that bill.
Her opening salvo claims “eco-terrorism” has prevented proper forest management leading to the pine bark beetle infestation and potential conflagrations. Yet beyond the unsupported and untrue reference to “frivolous lawsuits” causing mill closures, no explanation is offered. Not a word about 20 years of documented drought. Nope. We’re victims of the federal government’s negligence. Apparently, proper forest management starts with limiting the 7th Amendment’s guarantee of access to civil courts.
Why inject controversy into an issue as noncontroversial as forest management in the 21st century? Why all the lies? Why are we victims? No one needs to hate vanilla because they like chocolate. Making controversial that which is not is inane. It suggests she cares more about press coverage for her childish antics than the lives and safety of her constituents.
We need sound policy on forest management based on science. Boebert claims to want the same. In light of her opinion on the science of managing COVID-19, I’m skeptical.
JAMES GUTHRO
Grand Junction
Republican budget cuts hurt forest management
I just returned from traversing McClure Pass, where I saw firsthand, the considerable number of slides and washouts that The Colorado Department of Transportation deals with constantly.
Even while they struggled to keep Interstate 70 open in the canyon, they oversaw 24-hour safety management on Cottonwood and Independence passes. Impeccably, they keep our roads safe to drive at the posted speeds.
The feat is made more impressive by the chronic budget cuts and reductions inflicted by conservatives that I witnessed while attending Transportation Commission meetings, from 2000 to 2008. During the same time, I watched the Forest Service go through the same budget reductions until it had half the staff in 2008 that it had in 2000, while permits for everything — land trades and timber sales — rose.
When the Forest Service had the budget for firefighting separated from the forest management budget, programs to reduce standing dead trees were defunded. Then onerous requirements, favoring corporate interests put my friends, who owned small mills, out of business. Gone, too, were the small cutters and haulers of beetle killed spruce — 100% of their proceeds stayed in their communities. Rep. Scott Tipton seemed pretty unaware of either CDOT’s or the Forest Services’ plights, and I see that lack of knowledge, has joined with Q mind, to inform our new 3rd Congress District representative.
These are perilous times, with event intensity and periodicity increasing. Clear thinking needs to prevail. The United Nation has notified the world that we passed the global climate tipping point. That knowledge was gained from thousands of scientists, studying a billion data points, using our fastest computers. I thank Obama and Biden for trying to backfill some of the budget losses with infrastructure bills, despite steady resistance from Republicans. The Forest Service and CDOT are on your side Rep. Boebert. Help them regain needed funding.
JOHN HOFFMANN
Carbondale
Learn how to spot human trafficking
The recent report of a kidnapping of a 12-year-old should motivate our community to learn how to recognize human trafficking, how to prevent vulnerable individuals from becoming victims. Survivors remind us that rural communities are in greater danger of victimization due to our more trusting nature than folks in urban settings. Western Slope Against Trafficking invites the Western Slope to schedule a human trafficking “101” created by the Colorado Department of Public Safety.
Please contact Tom Acker at ocoa_1953@yahoo.com or call 970-260-9465.
THOMAS ACKER
WSAT founding member and member of Colorado Human Trafficking Council
Grand Junction
Sentinel,be more careful with use of language
The media is not supposed to be a public relations arm of government or business. It’s supposed to ask challenging questions, give voice to both sides of an issue, and attribute the source of information.
In a recent story about the unexpected surplus in city sales tax revenue, the reporter stated that due to the surplus, “the city has the opportunity to tackle some needed projects.” And I’ve noticed in several recent news stories that “needed” or “the city is in need of….” are written as facts, instead of simply saying that “city officials say the repairs are needed.” If a citizen were to contend that these projects were not needed, would the reporter write that these are “unneeded projects?”
And please be careful with use of the language. I was recently surprised to learn that people who oppose mask mandates “acquaint” the rule with Nazi Germany, instead of “equate” it. And Dillard’s is supposedly interviewing “perspective” employees. I would hope they are “prospective” employees.
I realize that deadline pressures dictate that mistakes will happen; I only hope that these points will help avert a few of these types of mistakes in the future. Thanks so much for continuing to provide daily coverage of local news. Yours is an important service that I hope will not disappear.
MICHAEL MORAN
Grand Junction
Reader counts his blessings to be living in Grand Valley
My wife and I are most thankful to be living here in the Grand Valley. Allow me to share just some of the reasons why.
■ Sunrise setting the monument aglow.
■ Sunset painting the Bookcliffs at days end.
■ Snow on the mesa in winter.
■ Nature’s playground stretching in all directions.
■ A camp site in the mountains.
■ Playing golf under a blue sky, bright sun in clean air.
■ Courteous drivers and minimal traffic.
■ Doctors who seem to really care.
■ A college that keeps our community young and vibrant.
■ Churches where anyone can worship in safety.
■ Fresh peaches.
■ Our home and friendly neighbors.
■ Being able to experience a comfortable pace for living.
■ Meeting college students working as waiters.
■ Friends and family who share our values.
■ Having the opportunity to grow old with dignity.
“To God be the glory, great things He hath done.”
GLENN KIMBROUGH
Grand Junction