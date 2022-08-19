Finally, something is being done about the most serious threat to our existence — climate change. But the bill signed by President Biden is not enough. Not nearly enough. Every report that comes out on the warming climate says that things are getting worse faster than predicted. What we need — and what our grandchildren need — is a radical change in how we live, beginning with an end to our use of fossil fuels. This can’t happen soon enough.
We need our great American industries to gear up, like we did for World War II, to convert cars to electric, to provide recharging stations for them everywhere, to use public lands now used for drilling for solar and wind farms instead. Funding needs to be provided for fossil fuel workers to retrain in renewable resources, and for clean, renewable energy start-ups.
All of us need to cut down on our unnecessary travel, and please, stop idling your engines when you’re not actually going anywhere. I see this around here everywhere I go — people sitting in their cars with the engine idling. There’s no need for this. Cut back on air conditioning. Keep your thermostats low in winter. Don’t waste water. All these things are very doable. Are you so unwilling to tolerate a little discomfort that you’ll sacrifice your grandchildren’s future on this planet?
Finally, stop eating so much meat — especially beef. The water the beef industry takes in growing alfalfa alone could be used to grow other food for many, many more people. Yes, it requires us to change. We must change. We can change. The only question is, are we courageous enough to do it, or are we so selfish and self-indulgent that we don’t care what we are inflicting on our children and grandchildren?
Please keep pushing your senators and representatives to make the necessary changes in laws and funding. Please look around you and see what you can do in your own sphere to stop this runaway train of waste and fossil fuel use before we all go over the cliff, pointing fingers at everyone but ourselves as we crash and burn.
CONNIE BLAINE
Fruita
Why this midterm election is going to be so important
During the Jan. 6 hearings, we’ve heard from former members of the Trump administration and Republican state officials about how Trump and his allies worked together to try and overthrow our democracy because the 2020 presidential election didn’t go their way. Now, they’re working to make sure all of our elections go their way in the future, whether we vote for them or not.
Already, Trump supporters in office have changed state laws to weaken our freedom to vote and threatened Republican election administrators who won’t go along with them. Now, they’re running candidates for key election administration offices, from secretary of state to county clerk. Should they win their elections this fall, these officials won’t hesitate to overturn future elections if they or their MAGA allies lose.
This completely undermines the tenets of our democracy. The only way we’re going to protect our elections is to fight back and make our voices heard.
We have to cast our ballots in the upcoming midterm elections. It’s up to us to hold election deniers accountable at the polls and elect democracy defenders up and down the ballot on Nov. 8.
CARMA WILKIE
Clifton
Actions and words should still matter in politics
There is a beauty to the Western Slope of Colorado that never leaves you. But there is also a blight that is unavoidable: your member of Congress.
I hope y’all will consider that she won’t debate her opponent, can’t get along with her neighbors and has embarrassed Colorado every week. What has she done for Colorado and our country? She’s passed no bi-partisan bills. She seems to believe that if she yells loud enough she’ll get her way. I’m an Iowan by birth and that sort of behavior would have meant a stern talking to by my pastor, parents and friends.
You get to make the decision on November about whether she is the best Colorado can find for Congress. There is an alternative — Adam Frisch. I’ve met him and his wife. They are solid citizens and care deeply about Colorado. Please consider supporting Adam.
The rest of the country is depending upon you to send a signal that actions and words matter.