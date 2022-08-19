Action on climate change is good, but not enough

Finally, something is being done about the most serious threat to our existence — climate change. But the bill signed by President Biden is not enough. Not nearly enough. Every report that comes out on the warming climate says that things are getting worse faster than predicted. What we need — and what our grandchildren need — is a radical change in how we live, beginning with an end to our use of fossil fuels. This can’t happen soon enough.