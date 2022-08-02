Sports officials have seen it all, but what’s the solution?
I want to thank the Sentinel for the recent article about the crisis in sports officiating.
As a youth and high school soccer referee here for more than 25 years, I’ve seen it all. Toxic coaches berating young kids and insulting officials, attitudes which can spread to parents and even players. President of a statewide youth sports organization who coached locally, throwing his clipboard on the ground, stomping around and loudly protesting my calls, despite him having published articles on promoting good sportsmanship. High school athletic directors who not only think mocking and taunting opposing players by their fans is fine, but actively participate. “Adults” who can’t seem to differentiate between the “I paid my ticket, I can say what I want” attitude at professional games and what we’d hope to see in youth sports, where they can destroy the confidence of kids who just want to play the game, and young teenage referees wanting to earn a little income on a Saturday in the park. At a tournament match once, I had a coach approach me after the game, and tell me I was the best referee they’d ever had — and then the other coach came up and told me I was the worst he’d ever seen (guess who won the game).
I, and most sports officials I know, could write a book! Last year at a tournament in Utah, the ex-husband of one soccer mom pulled an AR-15 from his jacket to point at her new husband, as kids and parents ran for their lives, climbing over fences. One of our local baseball teams was effectively removed from a tournament out of town, when coach and parents aggressively and obscenely reacted to a close call at the plate (probably the hardest call to make in baseball).
What’s the solution? The exploding lack of civility infecting our culture shows no sign of reversing, and appeals to sportsmanship fall on deaf ears when all that matters is “my kid” or “my team” winning. Will it take hundreds of fans showing up on a Friday night at the local stadium, only to have games canceled due to the lack of officials? Opposing parents of girls’ softball teams getting into all-out brawls (check that one out on Youtube).
Wish I had a solution...
BOB WEISS
Grand Junction
We can make changes now or pay much more later
In 2021 the Colorado Legislature passed a bill that requires gas distribution utilities (like Xcel) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 4% by 2025 and by 22% by 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). Investor owned utilities (like Xcel) are required to file “Clean Heat Plans” with the Public Utility Commission, outlining how they will meet these goals. The Commission is now making rules that will direct the utilities about factors they must address in their Clean Health Plans. The Commission held a public meeting in Grand Junction on Wednesday to learn about community concerns and perspectives.
I attended this meeting, and my perception was that there was a consistent theme about possible additional costs associated with the legislation, such as possible increased utility or housing construction costs. Concerns about the financial costs of any legislation are legitimate. However, I’m struck by our inability to think about the consequences of not taking these actions. We will either pay for transition costs now, or pay much more for mitigation and disaster response later.
Those costs won’t just be in dollars, either. They will be the loss of family homes and businesses due to fires and floods. They will be the loss of grandmother’s china, dad’s military service medals, and all those kindergarten Valentine’s cards. And they will be the lives lost to floods, fires, heat stroke and drought related famine.
We are faced with making changes now, or paying much, much more later. Let’s get ahead of this while we can. Let’s leave our kids and grandkids a planet that can support their lives, and the lives of their kids and grandkids as well. Because we love them.
DEBORAH STETLER
Grand Junction
Looking into handicapped parking regulations
I wanted to take a minute to help Andy Anderson get some answers regarding paid parking for disabled people. A close reading of the bill he referred to (HB-18-1285) reveals that it does not apply to all disabled people, but rather a fairly narrow subset of the disabled. To qualify under HB 18-1285, one must have lost fine motor control in both hands, or be unable to reach 48 inches from the ground, or be physically unable to access a parking meter due to needed ambulatory devices. Basically, you must be so severely handicapped as to be unable to put coins in a parking meter.
I sincerely hope that Anderson is not so severely disabled, but if he is, he would need to apply for and obtain a “Remuneration-exempt” identifying placard. A normal handicapped placard or plate is not sufficient. If he does not have the Remuneration-exempt placard, Las Colonias is likely within their rights charging for parking. A good summary can be found at dmv.colorado.gov/persons-disabilities.
I hope he found this information valuable.
DAVE JAMES
Delta