Club 20 needs more impartial platform
Sen. Cory Gardner has spent about four years avoiding interacting with the citizens of the Western Slope except for carefully targeted audiences that would not be critical of him or ask him questions that might make him uncomfortable.
During this time, however, you may remember seeing him on national TV as one of the minions surrounding Donald Trump at every photo op Trump organized. Suddenly he has a burning desire to come to the Western Slope to take part in a debate that due to COVID-19 would be better watched from home. Former Gov. John Hickenlooper has visited the Western Slope many times and is aware of the issues here. Neither Hickenlooper nor Polis are dummies. It doesn’t take much research to figure out that Club 20 debates do have a history of being unfriendly to Democratic candidates as mentioned in Friday’s editorial. Only Club 20 can work toward being a more impartial and valuable platform for candidates.
Paulette Hill
Fruita
Wagner is misinformed on studies, mask wearing
I’ve had it with Rick Wagner. His most recent column, about the efficacy of mask-wearing, comes dangerously close to the limits of free speech, akin to yelling ‘fire!’ in a movie theater in its willfully ignorant depiction of current science and public health advisories. Wagner suggests that wearing masks is, in general, ineffective, but hey, you can wear one if you feel so inclined. Kudos, by the way, to the Sentinel for printing a companion piece that counters Wagner’s tepid and ambiguous advice on the same op-ed page.
Two things particularly disturb me: one is Wagner’s reliance on studies reported by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), which is, in spite of the disclaimers on its website, absolutely partisan and not at all the professional medical association its name implies (AAPS advocates for eliminating all “socialized medicine,” with Medicare and Medicaid its primary targets). I am also disturbed by Wagner’s implication that the purpose of masking is to protect the wearer, a premise that allows him to cite AAPS studies to that effect and to call out Anthony Fauci for flip-flopping. But Wagner is either incredibly misinformed or living on a different planet than the rest of us, because, as countless letters to the editor and news features point out, the purpose of masking at this stage of the pandemic is to protect others, not ourselves.
I for one am tired of Wagner’s distortions and illogical arguments. In fact, I feel it’s become irresponsible for the Sentinel to continue to carry his column. I’m not saying that he should not be allowed to express his point of view, on masks or anything else. But if he wants to continue to spread this kind of calculated misinformation, he can do it in a 400-word letter to the editor, like the rest of us.
Maureen Neal
Durango
Denver-Boulder strength the reason not to attend Club 20
The Daily Sentinel tells us, on 30 July 2020, that John Hickenlooper is skipping the Club 20 debates. That tells us something. It tells us that if you have the Denver-Boulder axis in your pocket, you don’t need the rest of Colorado.
Richard Rininger
Grand Junction
Democrats are at the center of the universe
Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it — George Santayana
Galileo Galilei (1564-1642) had the courage to defy Pope Urban III and the Jesuits by pointing out that the Earth was not flat and was not the center of the universe. But in doing so he was convicted of heresy and was sentenced to house arrest for the rest of his life.
For most of that 388 years since he published “Dialog Concerning the Two Chief World Systems” in 1632 that landed him in “hot water” the world was convinced that Galileo was correct.
Fast forward to 2020 and it turns out that Galileo was wrong. The world is actually upside down and the Democrats are the center of the universe. And whoever disputes that notion will also be convicted of heresy but now the consequences are much more severe.
Don Hemme
Redvale
Anarchists attacking cities using protests as trojan horse
It continues to amaze me how people are so “lemming like” led by the blatantly biased media. I get that Trump acts like an egotistical spoiled middle schooler and if I based my political views purely on emotion, I would probably join the Trump haters. But I prefer to base my political views on logic and what is best for our country and not on emotion. For many years America was the envy of the world, During the industrial revolution many of the working class around the world sought to come to America legally in hopes of building a better life for their families. But a pure capitalistic society was no better than a purely socialistically one. People were working long hours under poor conditions for scarcely enough to live on. Then our country was infused by a bit of socialism in the form of unions (in my opinion their goal was reached when the U.S. passed the labor laws and they now support a different agenda). They were much needed at the time and with better conditions and wages the middle class grew and prospered and America became the place where dreams could come true.
In the years since the collapse of the Soviet Union, we thought we were the solution to the world’s problems and have made concessions with terrible trade deals, gotten into territorial wars that have no end, and literally apologized to the world for our success.
We have tremendously weakened our position in the world and now this same ideology is destroying our cities, our small businesses (which support our economy) and trying to make us a lawless nation.
Anyone with a heart can feel nothing but contempt for the rogue officer that killed George Floyd but, if Black Lives Matter really cared about Black lives, they would care as much about the hundreds of black lives lost in our cities as the small percentage carried out by police.
The anarchists that are attacking our cities are using the protests as a trojan horse, drowning out the real message.
You think you’re woke? Not!
Glenn Menard
Grand Junction