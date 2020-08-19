One size doesn’t fit all in oil and gas regulation
Next Monday, Aug. 24, begins a critical five-week period for our local oil and gas industry and by extension, the economy and business climate of the Western Slope.
The Colorado Oil and Gas Commission (COGCC) will begin the final phase of a rule-making designed to implement the provisions of Colorado Senate Bill 19-181.
Senate Bill 19-181 created a process to rewrite the entire regulatory rulebook for the Colorado oil and gas industry. To date, the regulations being proposed disproportionately impact the economy of communities like Grand Junction, where the oil and gas industry play a key role in our economy.
Local governments on the Western Slope and Eastern plains are engaging with COGCC in the rulemaking to ensure the new regulations are both cost-effective and protective of public health. Like these local governments, the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce is concerned that the COGCC is defaulting to a “one size fits all” approach that fails to account for the public welfare impacts these rules will have on our community.
Western and rural counties and their citizens are disproportionately impacted by these rules. Their input needs to be heard, as these rules impact the livelihood of their communities far more than any others in the state. Addressing these concerns now avoids future conflict in areas where the rules have the greatest economic impact.
That’s why we’re particularly concerned that several of COGCC’s proposed rules do not honor the spirit of Senate Bill 19-181’s grant of authority to local governments to regulate surface impacts of oil and gas operations, including siting and nuisance impacts.
Local governments have effective processes for making land use planning and development decisions that include garnering input from affected stakeholders and proximate local governments. State regulators should defer to local governments’ land use processes and decisions except in extraordinary circumstances.
Communities like Grand Junction value environmental protection policies, as well as a strong economy. These rules will set the tone for oil and gas in Colorado for years to come. We must be at the table to ensure the rules respect and address operational, geographic, and socio-economic differences across the state.
Good public policy recognizes the diversity of our Colorado communities and balances overall health and safety with economic prosperity. Rules that are appropriate and cost-effective achieve this balance, which is particularly important in those communities most dependent on oil and gas jobs and revenue.
DIANE SCHWENKE
President & CEO, Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce
COGCC must recognize value of wildlife to state’s economy
Colorado’s public lands have been a haven for hunters, anglers and outfitters for generations. They are home to pure strains of native trout, deer and elk herds, antelope, turkey, black bear and many other species.
The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) is currently considering new rules that will better protect our wildlife and the places they live. This action will also protect our entire state and way of life.
Last year, state legislators passed a bill to ensure that the COGCC regulates oil and gas in a manner that “protects public health, safety, welfare, the environment and wildlife resources.” This is a welcome change from a system that prioritized profits over people.
Those of us who hunt, fish, camp and otherwise recreate in Colorado know how important it is to maintain our big game populations. Statewide, 64 elk and deer units are under population objectives. We also know — now more than ever — that our local businesses and communities depend on the people who travel within and to our state and who contribute to our health and robust recreational tourism. Colorado’s outdoor industry currently generates $1.85 billion annually.
For me, this is personal. Our leaders, including the COGCC, need to recognize that Colorado wildlife and its habitat will impact our communities for generations.
DAVID A. LIEN
Backcountry Hunters & Anglers
Colorado Springs
Bedell is the competent choice for county commissioner
The Aug. 9 Sunday Sentinel editorial on the disappearance of water, in our immediate area, makes it clear we need experienced and knowledgeable leadership on the local level to address growth and quality of life.
We do not need more mini-mansions. We need policies that define environmental problems soberly. We are lucky to have Kathryn Bedell on the ballot for District 1 county commissioner. She already has demonstrated her ability to find solutions through collaboration with experts and local resources through her work on the Colorado State agricultural committee. In order to protect our outdoor recreation and agricultural economies — food security — we need short-term strategies and a long-term plan.
Unfortunately we face constraints of very limited revenues to address multiple county functions. Her connections through the state agricultural committee and her values of homegrown prosperity will serve us well. Her ability to use public private strategies for funding vital projects will be invaluable. As a rancher, a small business owner, a veterinarian and a parent, Kathryn Bedell is the competent choice this November for Mesa County commissioner.
TANYA TRAVIS
Grand Junction
Peters still has work to do to prove she’s competent
Whether you like Tina Peters or not is not the issue. The issue is whether or not the person can adequately perform the job the people hired them to do. As far as I am concerned, Ms. Peters’ competency is questionable. She certainly has not demonstrated convincing leadership. I spent more than 20 years in the military and leaders take responsibility for the actions of those under their watch. Placing blame on subordinates for over 500 ballots not counted in the last election is not leadership. Admittedly there are many variables that could explain the high turnover rate in the department, but it’s another indicator of leadership. I had nothing to do with the effort to remove Ms. Peters from office (didn’t even sign a petition) but this upcoming election has too many consequences in local, state and federal issues and offices for votes not to be counted. To restore any confidence in Ms. Peters, I would really like to see the steps she and her office will take to ensure all votes are counted and any actions to ensure the validity of the votes cast.
GLENN MENARD
Grand Junction
We need more information about WCBA agenda
The recent exposure of an underground committee working for the local Chamber of Commerce is interesting.
The Western Colorado Business Alliance asked Mike Anton to resign after his comments caused a stir at a recent City Council meeting.
Lois Dunn, a frequent contributor to “Letters to the Editor,” is president of the WCBA. But her right-wing comments never indicate whether her letters are written as a private citizen or on behalf of the WCBA.
From the records it appears that Diane Schwenke and city councilwoman Phyllis Norris had their fingers elbow-deep at the birthing of the WCBA. When Anton said “we’re willing to take back our City Council,” was he speaking for the WCBA?
Who funds the WCBA? Are donors guaranteed secrecy? If so, why? Are they not proud to be associated with the WCBA? Is there one major sugar daddy? Let us all urge donors to this black ops committee to come forward and explain themselves. And let’s get some feedback from Diane Schwenke and Phyllis Norris on their relationships with this secret society and what it does that the Chamber of Commerce doesn’t.
DAVID L. McWILLIAMS
Grand Junction
PharmaLogic advocacy sounds a lot like industry lobbying
The Sunday Sentinel’s op-ed by PharmaLogic representatives brings forth many questions for me.
Their premise was that revenue decreases by drug companies being subject to the same pricing as foreign countries would impact drug research entities in Colorado. While entirely true, I thought why the use of “revenue decrease” statements instead of decreased profits verbiage?
Consumers understand drug company profits to be exorbitant and, like many businesses today, couldn’t drug companies reduce their expenses if revenues were less? How about eliminating insipid, inappropriate three-page drug ads in magazines?
PharmaLogic reps touted the work resulting in new drugs, but most Americans can’t even afford them. Millions of Americans forgo buying their drugs now so that they can pay for their rent and groceries. Much of the drug companies’ research funds comes from federal entities, i.e. taxpayers. When new drugs are approved and a drug company gains a patent monopoly, how is this fair to taxpayers and “free market” enterprise?
Other advanced countries seem to have healthier citizens so doesn’t this suggest that “inferior” drugs must be a minuscule or non-existent factor in those countries? The PharmaLogic reps touted themselves as a citizens group, but I would guess them to be nothing more than an industry lobbying group. If this is the case, shouldn’t they have paid for their Sentinel platform?
Lastly, the PharmaLogic reps exposed the real solution to reasonable drug prices: nationalized health care payment systems (e.g. single payer Medicare for All). Does it make sense for the U.S. to continue to use unnecessary middlemen (for-profit insurance companies) and “one-sided free enterprise” drug companies to dictate their self-interests into our health-care costs and payments?
JOEL PRUDHOMME
Grand Junction