County commissioners asleep at the wheel again
While our erstwhile elections supervisor, Tina Peters, was lying to her constituents about the 2020 election results, illegally breaking into secure Mesa County election equipment and palling around with nut job My Pillow Guy, our Mesa County Commissioners said NOTHING — total silence — on Tina Peters repeatedly violating her oath of office.
Now, Commissioner Scott McInnis claims that our secretary of state, who was obligated by Colorado state law to intervene in Mesa County election administration to ensure election integrity, should not intervene, and that Mesa County commissioners are being “rolled” because the secretary of state named Sheila Reiner as the interim Mesa County elections supervisor, along with a bipartisan advisory group.
The Mesa County commissioner claim that it is the commissioners only who have the authority to name a new elections supervisor.
Given their dereliction of duty and their outright failure to protect our elections from nutcase Tina Peters, they have abdicated any authority they may have had.
The truth is that the claim that the commissioners alone have the authority to name a new elections supervisor is a self-serving attempt to placate the crazy local followers of Peters. The crazies who support Peters are, in fact, many of the voters who put the current commissioners in power.
DAVID SPEER
Grand Junction
Boebert tweet inspires boycott of Grand Valley
Lauren Boebert’s recent tweet, “The Taliban are the only people building back better,” should be outrageous and offensive to everyone.
Does she believe that sending women home from work — telling them they are no longer needed is “better?” Does she believe forcing women to wear burkas and covering themselves from head to toe is an improvement? Does she agree that women should not be allowed in public without the accompaniment of men? Is it possible that she believes that women living in fear is actually a good thing?
Because of her statement, I expect Ms. Boebert will be tendering her resignation immediately because she agrees with the Taliban that women do not belong in the workplace.
Although not a resident of Grand Junction, my family has enjoyed visiting the city in the past. It has been on our list of trips we plan to make post-pandemic. We haven’t given much credence to the words of your congresswomen, but this statement is particularly disturbing.
As a result, your city is officially off of our travel list. I hope that the district makes a better choice in 2022 so that we can resume visiting — and spending time and money — in Grand Junction and the surrounding areas.
CHARLOTTE MALONEY
Salt Lake City, Utah
Modern-day ‘patriots’ get liberty and death
In 1775, the American patriot Patrick Henry stated “Give me liberty, or give me death.” He was speaking against government tyranny and oppression by the British government against the colonies.
Today, “patriots” in the name of “individual liberty” oppose government “tyranny” and “oppression” by refusing to get vaccinated against COVID and by opposing efforts to have people wear masks in public.
Given that more than 90% of current COVID hospitalizations and deaths are those who are unvaccinated, these “patriots” are getting both individual liberty AND death.
DOUG LANDOLFI
Colorado Springs
School board’s ‘dismissive’ behavior is the problem
I am very disappointed in this newspaper’s reporting of the D51 school board meeting on Tuesday.
I was one of many parents there to support what I want and think is best for my children. We were never threatening to the board in any physical way whatsoever — we are just demanding that they uphold their duties to serve the people that elected them and to listen to us.
Tom Parrish was arrogant and condescending to us and cut the 45 minutes they had given to public speaking at a little over 35 minutes. He would not even listen to our protests that we didn’t get the time he said we would and instead decided to take a 10-minute break.
If he would have taken that 10 minutes and listened to the public — like he said he would — things would have been much more productive.
It was the board’s dismissive and disrespectful behavior that led to the failure of that meeting, not the concerned parents. That’s the truth of the matter.
JULIE HUTTO
Grand Junction