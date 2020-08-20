What does the GOP stand for anymore?
Can someone please explain to me what the basic tenets of the Republican Party are at this time?
What I thought for many years was that the GOP favored fiscal conservatism. That can no longer be true with a tax cut that mainly benefited the wealthy when the economy was doing very well and has led to trillion dollar deficits. What about free trade? No, that can’t be with all of the tariffs and arbitrary withdrawal from beneficial trade pacts. What about a strong military? No, that doesn’t seem right with billions diverted from the defense budget to build a wall, and then abandoning allies in Syria. What about “draining the swamp?” No, Washington is more swampy than ever with the president surrounding himself with spineless sycophants and cronies. What about law and order? No, that can’t be as evidenced with the Republican Senate going through a sham trial of a president who was impeached by the House with overwhelming evidence, and then seeing convicted felons (friends of Trump) either pardoned or having sentences commuted.
The GOP always stood for “family values.” Come on, are you kidding me with a president who taunts, bullies, and insults women or anyone who dares to criticize or call him out?
The only two remaining tenets that I can observe are condensed into 5 words: white Christian god and guns.
I miss the old GOP.
KYLE HUNKE
Grand Junction
Boebert is the conservative choice for our seat in D.C.
Republican Lauren Boebert is a newcomer to politics and a breath of fresh air in our dank political swamp.
Cities controlled by Dems for decades have the highest taxes and unemployment, most crime and worst schools in the USA. Lauren’s opponent is an “experienced” Dem.
Ms. Boebert is against open borders, defunding police, raising taxes, racial reparations and gun confiscation. Lauren’s Dem challenger is on the opposite side of the common sense fence.
Ms. Boebert supports our region’s greatest economic engine: the oil and gas industry. Her Dem opponent wants to eviscerate it. Lauren doesn’t believe in AOC’s New Green Dream, nor does she trust our government to totally control our health care. Her Dem opponent endorses both.
Please cast your vote for Lauren Boebert.
BRUNO KIRCHENWITZ
Rifle
Boebert’s allegiance to Trump puts her in odd policy positions
Lauren Boebert does not understand the challenge of free market health care. On her campaign website the Republican candidate for U.S. Congress lays out her policy positions in her Contract With Colorado but her positions seem to be oversimplified and don’t include very much detail on how she expects to accomplish her goals.
Quoting the paragraph Free Markets she states, “Fewer over-reaching regulations and more competition will deliver better outcomes. Health care should be personal and portable with transparent and competitive pricing!”
At first glance it seems easy to agree with that statement. But just who gets to decide what regulations are over- reaching? President Trump, whom Boebert claims to support completely, is against all regulations even if they were created specifically to protect the health and safety of workers and our environment.
What does she think about President Trump’s trade war? It is anti-free markets and it’s harming many American businesses and consumers. And we already know that health care markets are far from free. The Republicans have promised to repeal Obamacare and replace it with a much better system. Has that happened? How does Boebert plan to create an efficient and affordable free market health care system? Health care insurance just does not work within the free market, especially for aging people who are unlucky enough to have less than perfect health. Eventually that is all of us.
CARL ELLISON
Durango
Show faith in our local voting processes by casting a ballot
We do not want alarms about alleged fraud in our methods of voting to discourage us from voting, by mail or otherwise.
Our mailed-in ballots here in Mesa County will travel from one end of the county to the County Elections Office where our votes are counted.
Our mailed-in ballots will not travel to Baltimore or Walla Walla in some sort of a national or federal mail shipment. We all vote — by mail or otherwise — LOCALLY! So, too, for the rest of the nation. Local county officials are the ones who make voting, by mail, or otherwise, successful. Please be sure to vote, by mail (or otherwise)!
DICK ARNOLD
Grand Junction
NEPA critical to protect clean air and water
Those who love the beauty and wildness of the Western Slope may have a different view of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) than reflected in Greg Walcher’s recent column attacking the law.
If it weren’t for NEPA, and the citizens who went to court to enforce it, one of Colorado’s most biodiverse landscapes and favored hunting grounds – the top of the Roan Plateau – would have been carved with roads and freckled with scores of drilling rigs.
NEPA requires agency environmental impact statements to analyze all reasonable alternatives, but under George W. Bush’s Bureau of Land Management they blew off a middle-ground proposal by local governments and Colorado conservationists to protect the wild upper elevations of the plateau while allowing drilling at its base. A GOP-appointed judge found the BLM had broken the law by failing to review that alternative. After a new review, and a deal between the state and federal governments, the citizens’ proposal was adopted, and the Roan Plateau was spared from drilling.
NEPA is both democratic – because it gives Americans a voice in how their government makes decisions – and conservative, because it allows citizens to hold D.C. bureaucrats accountable in court when they ignore the law and the people.
Trump’s plan to gut NEPA would undermine both these values, by making it harder for the people’s voice to be heard when federal agencies make destructive and uninformed decisions. And while Walcher claims that the act delays worthy projects that would improve the environment, Trump’s new rule will allow agencies to turn a blind eye to climate pollution from mining, drilling, and transportation projects. Not so worthy an outcome.
NEPA has protected wild places, the public’s voice, and government accountability for 50 years. It should not be junked by Trump to favor polluters over people.
HUNTER PETERSON
Grand Junction
Children need better adult modeling
Racism, gender identity phobias and hate, ethnic and religious prejudice, misogyny, and any other negative responses toward those who may be different than we might be, are all learned first in the home. So is lack of respect for our fragile environment.
We, as adults, teach our children mostly by how we “live” our lives. This is a very powerful tool that we can embrace with respect and awe — or not at all.
In today’s world, it would seem that all (or most) of us would want our children and grandchildren to inherit, and live in, a world that is clean (environmentally), compassionate, ethical, peaceful and full of hope for a better future. If this is the case, we should all re-examine the behaviors we are modeling and, as such what we are teaching our children — who will one day become adults and the future of our world.
Sincerely and with hope for a more peaceful future,
BARBIE PARISH
Ridgway
An invitation for coffee — to person who defaced yard sign
A yard sign in my front yard has been defaced. A part of a democracy is that various opinions are welcomed. But I would hope for a different method than defacing a sign.
Seeing this sign altered saddens me as it reflects a lack of respect for all of us. My yard sign made me smile as it pronounced “this house believes in …” and my core values (WE BELIEVE Black Lives Matter, No Human is Illegal, Love is Love, Women’s Rights are Human Rights, Science is Real, Water is Life, Injustice Anywhere is a Threat to Justice Everywhere). It now has an uninvited addition of a bumper sticker stating “Women for Trump” front and central.
I understand differences of opinion. I hope that what this could lead to is a civil discourse between two people or two organizations, by using critical and caring thinking, that a rational discussion take place. I invite the person who defaced my yard sign to join me for coffee and help me understand what is important to you. I also expect that the same permission be granted me. Maybe we each can walk away with a better understanding of differing viewpoints and lifestyles. With that comes respect as we learn about each other’s hopes, fears, and concerns.
Respectfully,
LISA ECKERT
Grand Junction
How does crippling U.S. Postal Service serve the country?
I’m confused.
Can anyone, especially those Trump fans proudly flying flags or displaying banners, explain to me how crippling the United States Postal Service will help Make America Great Again? I hope none of you are postal workers.
THOMAS RADINSKY
Grand Junction