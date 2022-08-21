“Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.” I’m sorry to say, but it’s looking like we’ve been fooled again. I was excited after last year’s City Council election. It was a sweep for the candidates of my choice. Taggart, Reitz, Simpson and Herman all won. I was most excited for the three new councilmen, believing they would be against the “good ol’ boys club.” Simpson seems to be keeping to his word. The jury appears to be out on the others as it sadly seems this new council, led by Mayor Anna Stout, is following a familiar pattern. A pattern of corporate welfare giveaways while hoping a magical, benevolent developer will fix the problem.
According to Grand Junction’s housing report, “Forty percent of renters (about 4,400 households) living in Grand Junction earn less than $25,000 per year and need rental units of $625/month and less to avoid being cost-burdened. Just 20% of rental units (around 2,250 units) in the city rent for less than $625/month. This leaves a “gap,” or shortage, of 2,168 units for these low-income households.”
When it comes to the shortage, I hear the council give acknowledgment of the importance of affordable housing. There are discussions of creating committees, and a million dollars in a fund to go towards affordable housing, without any real plan on what to do with it. But when it comes to real action? Nothing. What response does the city council have for people being priced out by landlords increasing rents by 30%? Condolences.
Now the potential action I do see the council taking is a giveaway to an outside developer of more than double what they are committing to affordable housing. This, along with an incentive to give even more money away to developers not working on affordable housing.
For example, a proposal before the council is to give, $2.4 million of taxpayer money and guarantees to Richmark, a multi-million-dollar corporation out of Greeley with “real estate investments throughout the Western United States.” The proposal is to build high-end apartments at the old City Market on 1st Street. Before the council is a choice between providing a hand out to a corporation or a hand up to its citizens by providing more affordable housing. I hope they chose well.
LARRY CARTER
Grand Junction
A community recreation center is closer to reality
I was in the audience on Wednesday, Aug. 17, as the City Council almost unanimously supported the recommendation to build an 83,000-square-foot facility at Matchett Park. It felt great!
After more dedicated work, in-depth community surveys and meetings, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board got the green light. Although the location, size and funding sources were approved, there is still public input needed.
Kudos to Parks and Recreation for an outstanding website providing Community Recreation Center information.
I believe once our city residents learn more about this effort, they will support a “yes” vote next April. The more I learn about this project, the more excited I become.
Our residents and visitors will have an asset we can be proud of and enjoy!
SUE SPRINGER
Grand Junction
Freedom must include
the right to dissent
If you are like my wife and I and our parents before us, you were taught and likewise taught your own children to stand up for what is right even if you faced ridicule from your group of friends or colleagues. Group conformity for the wrong reasons was discouraged and individuality was encouraged.
That instruction was, and I hope is still, the norm taught by parents. If we accept this as still being valid, then it seems to me the ultimate hypocritical act to vilify Congresswoman Liz Cheney. Our own representative for the Third Congressional District, purports to love freedom, as espoused by every one of her campaign signs, yet she and others, including the previous occupant of the White House, have taken such great delight in Cheney’s defeat in Wyoming as a validation that their form of freedom and patriotism is the true one.
If freedom does not include the right of dissent, the right to act on one’s conscience, and the right to oppose that which you know is wrong, then, my friends, we are in deep trouble as a society and a democracy.