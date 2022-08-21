Corporate hand outs or more affordable housing?

“Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.” I’m sorry to say, but it’s looking like we’ve been fooled again. I was excited after last year’s City Council election. It was a sweep for the candidates of my choice. Taggart, Reitz, Simpson and Herman all won. I was most excited for the three new councilmen, believing they would be against the “good ol’ boys club.” Simpson seems to be keeping to his word. The jury appears to be out on the others as it sadly seems this new council, led by Mayor Anna Stout, is following a familiar pattern. A pattern of corporate welfare giveaways while hoping a magical, benevolent developer will fix the problem.