Commissioners must deal intelligently with a mess
Mesa County faces large bills to replace election equipment that county officials intentionally ruined. The county must prepare to spend large amounts of money to defend and probably lose lawsuits resulting from county officials violating contractual agreements to maintain software security.
Just how much money does Mesa County have in reserve? County commissioners must begin to intelligently deal with this legal nightmare. Stop the pointless partisan posturing. How can you miss the bigger issues? This is a recipe for bankruptcy: felons in office, large legal defense bills and potentially tremendous legal damages.
LISA WOLF JOHNSON
Fruita
Reiner has the voting public’s trust on elections
So what do the Mesa County commissioners have against Sheila Reiner? She’s a firm Republican, was one of the best and most dedicated county clerks we’ve had and she knows that office backward and forward — very likely way more than Wayne Williams.
There may be many from the radical right of the Republican Party who think Tina Peters can do no wrong, but I’d bet most of us think she absolutely incompetent, is working only for her agenda not the public’s — and Reiner has her beat hands down as trustworthy. And we don’t know Wayne Williams beyond his political agenda.
There’s nothing wrong with Williams that any of us know of, but we already know and trust Reiner. That’s a major point for the public.
EILEEN O’TOOLE
Grand Junction
A lost opportunity to prove government works for us
Let’s see who are the adults in the messy room left by “missing in action” Tina Peters. Both highly qualified individuals, Sheila Reiner, appointed by the secretary of state, and Wayne Williams, appointed by the Mesa County commissioners, immediately went to work trying to sort out the mess. They recognized the short time frame before new election equipment has to be ordered and certified and were fully cooperating with each other. They recognized both were working in the best interest of the Mesa County voters and went to work, that was until the illogical dictate from the Mesa County attorney, at the direction of the county commissioners, ordered Sheila Reiner TO STOP COOPERATING!
It is absolutely mind-boggling to try to understand why the county commissioners and the secretary of state could not put aside their concerns over whose turf it is to appoint a temporary Mesa County election official. Had there been the will to find a way to cooperate, it would not have been difficult to find a solution such as both sides appointing the other side’s representative, creating a joint working relationship allowing the work to proceed while the attorneys on both side could flex their legal muscles.
This is a prime example as to why so many citizens have such a poor regard for elected officials at all levels of government. It is too bad there is not a parent in the room to spank each side and tell them to knock it off and get back to work.
KEN HENRY
Fruita
Boebert must step away from House committee
Rep. Lauren Boebert failed to report her husband’s $ 478,000 energy consulting income in 2020, which is a violation of the Federal Elections Commission’s campaign finance laws.
She will need to answer to the FEC and Colorado constituents regarding this “oversight.” Since Boebert serves on the House Natural Resources Committee, this failure to disclose energy consulting income raises conflict of interest issues.
Boebert should temporarily resign from this committee pending full investigation.
ROB FISHER
Silverthorne
Boebert doing a great job for those who elected her
The people who send letters to this forum criticizing Rep. Boebert, including people who don’t live in the district, are actually illustrating what a great job Boebert is doing for the conservatives who elected her.
The more they try to trash her character and dig up dirt on her, the more determined she is to fight on for America and our freedoms. Another benefit of these letters is that it gives us a glimpse into how liberals think.
RICHARD HOPKINS
Grand Junction
Mahre can help restore trust in the school district
I am writing to recommend Trish Mahre, a candidate for the Mesa County Valledy School District 51 school board, whom I have known for over 12 years.
Trish shows dedication in her family life and her full-time career, which is just what our school board needs to regain the trust of our district.
Trish is not only a parent of sons who attended D51 but has also served our county as a chief deputy district attorney for years. She sees first-hand the needs of the youth in our valley and how a strong education is the foundation for a positive future.
Our school board needs a person like Trish who will take the time to listen to the concerns of parents and will be transparent on all decision-making. As an outsider, Trish has the perspective of a parent AND a public servant who specializes in juvenile court and crimes against children.
I am a board member of an after-school tutoring program that works with K-12 underserved students. All four of my sons graduated from Grand Junction High School. In a time where the next shiny gimmick can get a district sidetracked, Trish and I share a passion to see MCVSD become a focused district where great teachers come to teach and where all students feel safe and eager to learn. Let’s get serious about selecting the board that governs our school district and elect Trish Mahre for the District C seat.
ANGELA HEGSTROM
Grand Junction
D51 board shouldn’t have to contend with bullying
As a resident of Grand Junction of 28 years, I have always felt that the heart and soul of this community was it’s solidarity and compassion. However, after reading about the spectacle that occurred at the recent D51 school board meeting I now wonder. How is it that some of our community feels that they have a right to dominate and intimidate anyone — let alone volunteer members of our school board? As appropriately stated by Dr. Amy Davis, “I have a day job. I don’t need to feel threatened doing a volunteer job.”
The members of the school board are all volunteers trying to make the best decisions that they can based upon the best information available to them. It is totally appropriate to limit the amount of time for each speaker, whatever it is they wish to convey. It is very much the norm to do so in most public process settings. It does not limit the public from having their voice heard in a public process. It only grants a fair opportunity to all to be heard and for the actual business of the board to be accomplished.
STEVE YAMASHITA
Grand Junction