Polls show that most republicans believe that Joe Biden did not win the 2020 election. Right-wing media, angry yard signs, posters, tee shirts and bumper stickers continue to make that case. Estimates of up to fifty million people make up Trump’s base. Their anger is directed at democrats in general over the outcome of the 2020 election and “the big steal.”
If the base was concerned with national policy and not the fate of one man, their outlook would be a great deal less volatile. As I look at the social and political scoreboard it looks like republicans are way ahead, winning handily.
Recent Supreme Court decisions are huge wins for conservatives — Roe struck down, state of New York concealed carry law overturned, the EPA’s authority to regulate greenhouse gases greatly diminished, and a coach at a public school can lead his players in prayer on the50-yard line.
In the midterm elections the Republican party is likely to take control of the House and could take the Senate as well. If so, it would be no surprise for Mitch McConnell to employ the “nuclear option,” where 51 votes would be required to pass legislation versus the current requirement of 60. President Biden would still have veto power, but a GOP House and Senate could cut appropriations for numerous programs, such as the Affordable Care Act, food stamps, Pell grants, Medicaid, job training and energy and environmental programs to name a few.
With a republican winning the presidency in 2024 and holding control of the congress, most all of the Great Society and New Deal programs could be whittled down to nothing. We could have open and concealed carry anywhere. Drill baby drill, drill anywhere, national parks included, and have pipelines anywhere, too. Reproductive choice could be banned nationwide. Business owners could be allowed to deny service to anyone. Voting rights could be even more restricted. Privatization of public schools, libraries and national parks would be possible. We could see white nationalism, leaders above the law, a dark money flow to a permanent ruling minority.
Given those achievable prospects for Republicans, I think their media, tee shirts, yard signs and posters could be a lot more cheerful. Just win with the ballot and not with the bullet.
ED GIBBONS
Cedaredge
How we digest truth, news says a lot about us
Interesting now three different people observe the exact same thing and come up with two completely different points of view. Case in point are myself, David Kearsley, an intelligent man, and Gene Dreher, who is also an intelligent man. I harken back to an old Japanese saying, “the truth happens only once, and afterwards it becomes a rendition of that truth.” Simply put, how we digest the truth and process it says a lot about us, doesn’t it? Is the glass half empty or half full, my dad used to ask me. Now I get it.
Gene Dreher is a man who I would invite over to my house for dinner, but under the rule that politics would not be discussed. Reading his recent letter in The Sentinel, I know something about Gene. He is angry. Reading the letter the other day by David Kearsley, I know something about him, too. He is angrier than Gene.
The division that is happening in our country daily and reading about it in the media makes my head ache sometimes. Where can we get real, truthful, reliable news? I for one, recommend The Daily Sentinel. I also think the BBC is good. If a person wants reliable news without political filters, NPR is probably the best one. CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, NewsMax are all slanted to the left or to the right, but within their reporting, you will find some truths.
Earlier this month the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago. The media uproar was deafening. Fox News wasted no time calling for impeaching Merrick Garland, defunding the FBI, and claimed, without proof, that FBI agents probably planted evidence! Without proof.
Reporting from inside the FBI says Trump had sensitive classified nuclear documents hidden in a basement at Mar-a-Lago with a simple padlock on the door — 12 boxes of them. Why?
Now suddenly today Fox News is back-pedaling, and MSNBC is pouncing on Trump. Time will tell how serious this truly is. In the meantime, Dreher and Kearsley, relax. No obfuscation, no media fiefdoms, just truth.
Now, billionaires will have to pay their taxes. Veterans will get medical attention for exposure to burn pits. What’s next? A new rec center? More solar panels?