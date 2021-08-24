Every elected official must call for Peters’ resignation
Sheila Reiner and Wayne Williams understand something that eludes County Commissioners Janet Rowland and Scott McInnis. Working together to safeguard Mesa County’s elections is more important than seeking political cover in the wake of the Tina Peters scandal.
Secretary of State Jena Griswold appointed Sheila Reiner, a respected former Mesa County clerk, to temporarily oversee the county’s election division. The commissioners, feeling threatened even by a fellow Republican taking charge, made this a political turf war by filing suit and appointing Republican and former Secretary of State Wayne Williams. The public should not be tricked by this attempt to divert attention from the real issue — opposing unethical, extremist politicians.
Reiner and Williams, unlike the commissioners, put the public first by working together. They know that securing the next election can’t wait for the courts. Instead, McInnis says he will “…stand tough.” But the only thing Mr. McInnis seems to “stand tough” about is putting his radical party’s interest above the public.
It is clear that Tina Peters has to go. She has been an incompetent clerk. She has made unfounded and disproven allegations about the presidential election in Colorado. And now she has gone into hiding while facing criminal charges for breaching election security. She has done enough damage. Every elected official in Mesa County must demand Peters’ resignation.
Mesa County voters have grown tired of the hate and division promoted by the extremists who now control the Republican Party. That’s why they are leaving in droves.
We can learn an important lesson from this scandal. The best way to combat the extremists’ hate and division is with cooperation among Republicans, Democrats, and independents. Too much needs to be done.
The county commissioners have an opportunity to stop their political shenanigans and act as responsibly as Williams and Reiner. They should drop their legal challenge. They could choose to work with both Reiner and Williams. The two of them together will ease voters’ minds about the next election.
Whether Republican, Democrat, or independent, I hope people will join together in fighting extremism. The past few years show it won’t go away by ignoring it. Uncomfortable as it may seem, this is the time for reasonable people who have yet to speak up to do so.
TIM SARMO
Grand Junction
Half of the nation is wary of a socialist takeover
Our American culture is a rich blend of many others. Cultures from most countries are represented. The deepest roots of our culture, our language and our law, are English. With oceans separating them from the rest of the world, early Americans learned to be self-reliant. They valued their personal freedoms and half of them were willing to fight and die to create a representative democracy.
The majority of migrants after our Civil War were either European or Scandinavian. Ireland and Germany were well represented. We’ve had many Asian immigrants, too. Our culture includes deep Black roots. Black music is world renowned. The largest new immigrant population is from Mexico. The result is a wonderful blended American culture. All these immigrants had nothing to do with slavery. An awful price had already been paid for that sin.
Until the 1960s Blacks had stable nuclear families. In the ’60s liberals unintentionally disrupted Black family formation with welfare. Today, many inner city Black children don’t have significant male influence in their lives other than gang leaders. Black Lives Matter claim it’s police who are the problem. Facts matter. Black gangs outnumber police in inner cities. It’s rare that the police, many of whom are Black themselves, kill anyone. Inner cities deserve better police protection from gang violence.
“Cancel culture” is right out of the Marxist playbook. Step 1, destroy the existing culture by convincing people their culture is evil at its core. In our case, they are focused on claiming we are systemically racist. Half of the nation thinks the other half is nuts to even consider replacing our representative form of democracy with socialism. The half that is proud of our nation will defend it as they have since 1776. Take “cancel culture” at their word. They don’t want to tweak our culture, they want to cancel it.
DAVID KEARSLEY
Mesa
Boebert’s Taliban tweet was a jab at Biden
I’d like to thank Charlotte Maloney for her boycott of Grand Junction and Colorado. We don’t need more people of your mindset. I’m sure your ignorance is a result of TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) and your allegiance to CNN and MSDNC.
Your are correct. Lauren Boebert’s tweet “The Taliban are the only people building back better” should be outrageous and offensive to everyone. Every American citizen, Democrat and Republican, should be outraged that the complete incompetence of the Biden administration has allowed the Taliban to build back better with billions of dollars worth of state-of-the-art American military equipment, with world-class facilities like the embassy in Kabul, and with world-class airbases such as the one deserted in Bagram.
This abject failure of this administration and its failed leadership has emboldened the Taliban to carry out the disgusting atrocities you mentioned. Ms. Boebert is correct, while tens of thousands of American citizens and Afghan allies are stuck with the threat of death to them and their families, the Taliban is building back better on the American taxpayers’ dime. If you haven’t realized it yet, Ms. Boebert was taking a shot at Joe’s campaign slogan.
On top of the Afghan disaster, inflation is spiraling out of control, we have a wide open southern border, a dismal economy, and consumer confidence is at record lows. Joe’s focus? The virus, putting masks on kids, and forcing “vaccines” on people who don’t want them. This administration has been absent and a complete disaster. But none of that matters, all is good in the eyes of silly Americans now that we don’t have orange man sending mean tweets, we’ll leave that to the Taliban.
KEVIN HEJL
Grand Junction
Wake up to bleak future Biden is trying to bring
This president has to be the biggest joke that has ever come down the road. The people who are backing him need to wake up while there is still a chance to save our country.
Not only is he a joke on the world front but the last countries to go down the road we are headed in were Germany and Italy during the 1920s and 30s. It’s going to really be too late to do anything about it if people in this country don’t wake up.
SID STAUFFER
Grand Junction