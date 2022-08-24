The renaming of Negro Creek has gone too far
The proposal to rename Negro Creek to Reparation Creek is nothing more than “revenge naming” and should be vetoed by the governor. Is this what we have become as a nation?
Instead of correcting issues from the past and moving on, this board seems to think it can now get even, it can now kick sand in the eyes of everyone in Delta County and teach them a lesson. Sadly, in this context, this behavior by the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board is both offensive and racist.
Perhaps board members who are so bitter about the past and cannot control themselves should be removed. Please Governor Polis, don’t let this get out of hand. Clay Creek and Clay Mesa will work just fine.
DENNIS DEVORE
Grand Junction
Why would people vote
for Boebert over Coram?
I have been contemplating the recent GOP primary election in which Lauren Boebert won with 65% of the vote. Since many intelligent people live in our District, I am wondering what their reasons for voting for Boebert instead of Coram include. Was it because:
1) Boebert believes Trump’s lie that he won the 2020 Presidential election?
2) Boebert supported and contributed to the insurrection on our democracy via the attack on the Capitol?
3) Boebert attempted to enter the halls of Congress wearing her six-gun when she was told firearms are not permitted on the Capitol grounds?
4) Boebert has no concept of how the Congress/Judicial/Executive Branches operate?
5) Boebert has not authored one piece of legislation that contributes positively to Americans’ lives?
6) Boebert willingly has little respect for the law or the Constitution as indicated by her continued support of Trump’s attempts to outflank both?
7) Boebert collects her $150,000-plus yearly salary to run personal negative ads against anyone who differs from her position?
8) Boebert lives in a reality in which anti-democratic, dictatorial and fascist governmental philosophies should be the norm?
9) Boebert threatens current officials who provide Americans with important information, like Anthony Fauci, Governors, Representatives?
I’m just curious. Our Colorado election and our national election to determine our next representatives occur in a couple months and may be the most governmentally consequential since the Civil War.
MARGE MORGENSTERN
Montrose
Why our future rests
on the ‘Golden Rule’
“Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition,” is a patriotic song written in 1942 by Frank Loesser after the Japanese invasion of Pearl Harbor before World War II. It became the rallying cry for our soldiers.
Today it’s the rallying cry for religious fanatics to justify their intolerance for anyone who isn’t of their faith or believes in their causes… “In the name of the Lord!”
What the heck does God have to do with it anyway? I question that as history continues to repeat the actions from people of all faiths enforcing their beliefs on their fellow man. Is that what God intended? “And God created the heavens and earth?” Is he looking down satisfied with his creations?
There were good things remembered from my Sunday school experiences, most importantly was the belief that if there is a God or Supreme Being then he is a good God and loves us all. The song “Jesus loves the little children, all the children of the world, red and yellow, black and white, they are precious in his sight, Jesus loves all the children of the world,” and the Golden Rule… “Therefore, all things whatsoever ye that men should do to you: do ye even so to them: for this is the law and the prophets.” Or simply “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
The future of our nation rests on that Golden Rule. If we allow religious fanatics to take hold of our country we will have no one else to blame but ourselves. Vote in the mid-term elections for those that represent all of us, not the ones who only represent “their base.” It is the only way we will maintain the right to worship or not, to enjoy freedom of speech or not, to move around freely or not, to be able to vote or not.
So, what would his answer be to the question, is he satisfied with his creations? I think he’s very disappointed looking down on those he lovingly created, watching them destroy his good work.
JUDITH CHAPIN
Fruita