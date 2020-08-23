Valley has a warm, welcoming side, too
This letter is in response to Dominic Schmidt’s letter in the Sentinel on Aug. 19, 2020:
Mr. Schmidt, I’m glad you recognize that the people who make negative and/or hostile comments about your family’s impact on Grand Junction do not represent most people who reside here.
My wife and I moved here nine years ago from a much larger city and immediately found a warm, welcoming community.
The Grand Junction Newcomers Club helped us get settled. This is not a “Welcome Wagon” organization. It is a thriving, active social club made up of both new arrivals and long-term residents, some of whom have lived here for decades.
They joined upon arrival and stayed affiliated because of the friendships they have made. Full disclosure, I have been the president of the club for several years.
I have heard longtime residents express concern that this community is getting to be too large and too crowded. They sometimes compare our traffic to that of larger cities like Denver. I have lived in both small and large cities around this country. These kinds of concerns were common to small towns and are frequently why people chose to move away from large towns. Cities of both sizes have their charms. It sounds, Mr. Schmidt, as if you are doing your part to improve your neighborhood. Most people would applaud that effort.
Mr. Schmidt, I’d like to direct you to the Grand Junction Newcomers Club website, at GJNewcomers.org.
It contains information about the club and may be of interest. We are inactive right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but I am confident that will change for the better.
If you find the club interesting, please contact me (contact info is on the website) and I would be happy to answer your questions.
In the meantime, welcome to Grand Junction! I hope you will begin meeting some of the more positive and welcoming members of the community. If the club can help, we would be glad to do so.
Sincerely,
ROBERT NOBLE
Grand Junction
Boebert can’t support Trump and seek a balanced budget
Lauren Boebert touts her American values. Her platform appears to be based primarily on her support for Donald Trump; her unthinking advocacy for gun rights; and her endorsement of the oil and gas industry. She also purports to seek a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution and claims support of the Constitution itself.
Obviously, Boebert cannot support Trump and simultaneously seek a balanced budget. Trump gave a huge tax break to the upper 1% of the U.S. And Trump’s inaction and mismanagement of the pandemic drove us into this horrible recession and major deficit, not to mention the horrific suffering and loss of lives it has cost.
It is easy to value one’s right to own a gun. But not to seek common-sense limitations after mass shootings such as happened in Las Vegas and Florida (twice!), not to mention our own Aurora killings and Columbine massacre, makes no sense. Diane Mitsch Bush only asks for background checks, magazine limits, and a ban on bump stocks. How could these restrictions interfere with legitimate gun use?
Apparently Boebert cannot see the smoke in the air and hear the reports of highway closures due to massive fires in this district. She aligns herself with Trump in ignoring the fact that climate change is upon us NOW. She uncritically endorses the oil and gas industry, rather than supporting alternate, climate-saving forms of energy which will generate new jobs to replace those eliminated in fossil fuels.
Finally, Bobert claims to support the Constitution. Yet that bedrock document establishes our system of governance, which leaves to the states all matters not explicitly set out to be controlled by the federal government. When Gov. Pollis issued an order closing restaurants to protect us against COVID-19, Boebert defiantly moved her restaurant’s tables and chairs outside. The state health agency had to come and shut her down. Do we want someone who defies the law in Colorado to represent us in making laws in Washington, D.C.?
Contrary to Boebert’s hyperbole, Diane Mitsch Bush is a pragmatic, experienced legislator who knows how to compromise and will work with ALL of Congress for the betterment of the American people.
JOAN WOODWARD
Grand Junction
Trust mail-in voting, but vote early due to war on USPS
Who really believes that DeJoy’s USPS actions (removal of blue mailboxes, shutting down sorting equipment, and limiting overtime hours) are unrelated to Trump’s objection to mail-in voting?
Trump publicly suggests that everyone wait in crowded lines to vote during the pandemic while DeJoy simultaneously vows that he had “no idea” that equipment was being removed! That strains credulity. Such postal service actions may have little effect in some communities but have huge impacts in others. Local officials can’t make voting successful if inhibited by nationally enforced funding and/or hardware constraints.
Some 20 states and several voting rights groups are suing. After all, there is zero evidence that significant mail fraud exists in states that historically employ mail-in voting. Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said the public’s concern is understandable and many states are encouraging mail-in voting in response to pandemic-related fears at crowded polling centers. Trust mail-in voting and vote early.
DALE C. STAPLETON
Grand Junction