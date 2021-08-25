We can’t only teach ‘light and fluffy’ side of history
After reading and watching various sources (magazine and newspaper articles as well as television interviews), I have to wonder if the “controversy” over the teaching of Critical Race Theory is based more on the fear of teaching a history that is not particularly “light and fluffy.” The history of slavery, the history of wars against Native Americans, the history of prejudices against Hispanics. A history that is just now coming into focus, such as the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 and the KKK’s influence in the 1920s, including a Colorado state governor who was a proud KKK leader.
While more egregious and horrific stories of lynchings of Black citizens in southern states are better known, our neighboring state of Wyoming was the locale of several lynchings, many of them from 1900-1920, leading one historian to note that, per capita, the number of lynchings of Black citizens was “even more horrific,” and “thirty-one times higher than the Georgia rate” (Todd Guenther, Annals of Wyoming, Spring, 2009).
Locally, we are finally seeing increased pressure to find answers regarding the mysterious Teller Boarding School where hundreds of Native American children were “indoctrinated” to shun their native ways in favor of white ways.
And there are other histories that should be taught. Like the story of the Minters, a Black family traveling through Fruita in 1952, when a terrible car accident killed one of their daughters and injured others. They were housed, fed, given jobs and medical care by dozens of caring citizens. In fact, the town’s Jim Crow-era “sundown law” was struck down by a judge moved by their plight.
Mr. David Combs in his op-ed of Aug. 22 might be correct that CRT, developed more than 40 years ago, belongs in the classrooms of upper education. But the acronym contains the word “critical” — an unfortunate negative that seems to put many people on the defensive, making them afraid, perhaps even afraid to learn something that isn’t “light and fluffy.” Fear is a waste of time, but working to help right some wrongs is not.
VICKI FELMLEE
Grand Junction
CMU’s COVID-19 policy presents a double standard
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 vaccines do not inoculate against infections, they do not provide immunity, nor do they prevent contagion. The vaccines do “reduce the symptoms” of COVID-19 in vaccinated persons (CDC), regardless of how hot and infectious they may be. So, obviously, vaccinated people who get infected with coronavirus are less likely to know they are contagious because of “reduced symptoms,” and are quite capable of spreading the disease, and therefore, can be a hazard to the community. This is problematic because vaccinated people can be sick, and transmitting the infection (asymptomatically), when they should be at home in quarantine, but they have no way to know they are infected because they are not feeling the symptoms, nor are they required to submit to testing, randomly or ongoing.
This is the new and current policy at Colorado Mesa University, to wit: If you are vaccinated, or you can show proof of antibodies from having previously been infected and recovered, you are good to go; however, if you are unvaccinated, you must “submit to ongoing testing.” This policy presents a reckless double standard, one which may perpetuate the spread of the virus.
If unvaccinated people are required to submit to ongoing testing, then under the circumstances and in light of the recent announcements from the CDC in this matter, it is even more important to keep testing vaccinated people, rather than just try to spuriously blame any and all spread on the unvaccinated, which is hogwash and divisive propaganda. If unvaccinated people must continue testing, then likewise, vaccinated people need to continue testing until the “crisis” subsides. To suppose or argue otherwise is not very scholarly and does not demonstrate critical thinking.
ROBERT WRIGHT
Grand Junction
School board is on notice that people are watching
In the interest of equal representation, I would like to weigh in on my observations of the most recent Mesa County school board meeting. Regardless of the spin from the media and board members, those who made comments were very well-informed with scientific data, prepared with respectful presentations and the group was overall well-behaved.
To have Paul Pitton compare the meeting to the Jan. 6 Capitol debacle was laughable, yet so irresponsible — a comment I am sure Mr. Pitton will come to regret.
The school board and teachers unions aren’t used to pushback and don’t like it; hence the distorted response to the meeting.
The Mesa County community and parents at large have not been consistently attentive and proactive to what’s happening in our schools (or City Council for that matter) while the board and teachers unions have been working away with their objectives secretive and largely unresponded to.
No longer! There are now more informed and inspired parents and citizens to participate in school board proceedings with their objectives transparent , in the open and numbers growing all the way to the ballot box.
LYNN HICKEY
Palisade