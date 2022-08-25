On Aug. 12, St. Mary’s Regional Blood Center collected blood products for the last time. We would like to thank the incredible donors who allowed us to supply blood products throughout the Western Slope and eastern Utah for their many years of service.
In June 1948, Geno Saccomanno, MD, convinced the administration of St. Mary’s Hospital to open St. Mary’s Community Blood Bank. Initially, there was a single donor bed in the hospital laboratory that supplied St. Mary’s and the VA Hospital. Later, it also supplied Grand Junction Osteopathic Hospital (now Community Hospital). The name was changed to St. Mary’s Regional Blood Center in 1985. The Blood Center moved from space in the hospital several times until 1999 when it found a permanent home in the St. Mary’s Advanced Medical Pavilion. At that time, the decision was made to expand operations and obtain an FDA license, which allowed us to routinely ship blood to Utah hospitals and support hospitals outside of Colorado. Mobile blood drives moved from temporary set-ups to fully equipped donor buses, and we began to supply all the hospitals in our region, including those in Montrose, Delta, Glenwood Springs and eastern Utah. None of this could have occurred without the support of our local voluntary blood donors. In fact, even with all of the advances in medical science since 1948, artificial blood has never been successfully invented to replace blood from donors.
Although the decision was made to turn operations over to Vitalant, a national blood organization, we hope our dedicated donors will continue to donate to Vitalant when they begin operations in our area.
Just to illustrate the dedication of our donors, during the past two years, when many blood collectors nationwide had critical blood shortages, even in some cases canceling elective surgeries and diverting patients, we have been able to continue to supply products throughout our region without significant shortages. In our minds, you blood donors are truly the world’s best people. You present yourselves over and over to answer detailed personal health questions and then cheerily allow us to put a large needle in your arm knowing you will never receive a monetary reward for your sacrifice. Your only reward is knowing someone, who you will never know, will benefit from your efforts.
RACHEL LACOUNT, MD
AARON LONG, MD
Former Medical Directors, St. Mary’s Regional Blood Center
Council decision negatively impacts riparian habitat
The Grand Junction City Council meeting held on Aug. 17 made me think of Joni Mitchell’s tune, Big Yellow Taxi. The well-worn lyrics seemed especially relevant, “Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone. They paved paradise, put up a parking lot.”
Contrary to the non-recommendation of the Planning Commission, City Council approved an application to rezone a 15-plus acre property in the Redlands from R2 to R5.
This parcel consists of part of a riparian area and buffer adjacent to Lower Red Canyon Wash. It provides critical habitat including food, year-round water and shelter, to the many wildlife residents. If this natural splendor — a rare riparian area in the desert — is destroyed, it can never be recaptured. According to the EPA, Colorado has lost over 50% of its wetlands. Development pressure is currently the largest cause of wetland loss.
The mayor concluded the rezoning is consistent with the 2020 Grand Junction Comprehensive Plan. City Council, without any meaningful deliberation (in public anyway) approved the application. However, the Plan is a working document — a guide — and it calls for consideration and protection of valuable habitat, wildlife and water. This action by City Council smells of a “growth-at-all-costs” mentality. Does this really reflect the values and visions of members of our community? As human beings, we must recognize that our physical and emotional health are intertwined with the well-being of the wild animals that coexist with us.
There is a housing shortage, especially affordable housing, but this can be achieved without negatively impacting the last of the rare riparian areas and displacing wildlife. We need visionary leaders who have the courage to sometimes say “no” when there is potential for a devastating loss of fragile habitat.