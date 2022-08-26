Boebert always shows
up for rural Colorado
David Wheeler, how could we know how to vote without you? You blast our Congresswoman Lauren Boebert when you live far away in North Carolina.
You might investigate a little further on the good she has done for rural Colorado. She always shows up.
Y’all might also want to note, she is debating her opponent, your friend, from Aspen on Sept. 10. At count, all Republicans are showing up for the debates. It is the Democrats who have not all confirmed.
LOIS DUNN
Grand Junction
Why ‘freedom’ must also include religious choice
Lauren Boebert has called separation of church and state in the U.S. “junk” and claimed there is no basis for the separation of church and state in our Constitution. She said that “the church” should rule in our politics.
Given that Jews call their houses of worship “synagogues,” Muslims call them “mosques,” Buddhists and Hindus call them “temples” and others may have different terms that they use, it sounds as though Boebert is pushing for Christianity to hold sway on our public policy. That’s in conflict with our constitution, and it’s disheartening that a congressional representative — someone whose job mandates an oath to “support and defend” the constitution — does not seem to know what’s in the document she swore to uphold.
Amendment 1 to our constitution states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof …” This is the same amendment that guarantees free speech, free press and the right to peaceful assembly.
What this means is that the U.S. government will not endorse one religion over another, nor will our government restrict people’s rights to choose a religion. Christianity is but one of many religions practiced in our country, and this has been true since well before 1776. Unlike Boebert, we think “freedom” should apply to religion, too, just as the founding fathers intended. We believe Boebert owes constituents a formal retraction of her inaccurate statements and a recommitment to upholding her oath of office.
Alternatively, voters in Congressional District 3 could choose a candidate who does understand our constitution and will defend it. We love democracy, and we love the rights Americans hold dear. That’s why we’re voting for Adam Frisch.
CINDY ROBBINS
and BETSY LOEFF
Grand Junction
What I’ve seen as a member of the Greatest Generation
As a child of the “Greatest Generation,” I saw an American people, dedicated with honor and purpose, defeat a Nazi culture whose thrust was to dominate the world with its sense of superiority.
I saw a Japanese Empire, whose agenda was to conquer and subject Asia to its expansionist greed, have their efforts end in unconditional surrender.
I saw the war in Korea, called a “police action” to soften its brutal nature, end in an armistice surrendering half of the Korean Peninsula to placate the enemy of democratic freedom.
I saw the complete defeat of our military in Saigon, Vietnam ending in a panicked effort by our friends in a hopeless attempt to access a helicopter fleeing certain death from the triumphant enemy.
I saw the defeat and withdrawal of our military in Kabul, Afghanistan with our friends hopelessly clinging to aircraft. After 20 years defeated by a rag-tag army in flip flops and sandals.
I see a past president, while in office, encourage his base of supporters to storm the halls of democracy to subvert our democratic republic, still wanting to fulfill his aspirations of becoming a fully authoritative dictator.
I see Ukraine, a democratic country under siege by a superpower that wants to forcefully annex it against its will, begging its neighbors and us for support.
I see a police force in Uvalde, Texas securely armed and shielded, passively looking down a corridor hearing the gunfire of a demented man with an assault rifle slaughtering our children.
I see our president, a peace president now a war president, immobilized in governmental deadlock by leadership opposed to anything that decreases their position and the financial gain of their base, trying to gain support and potential victory against a brutal invader, Russia, while avoiding World War III.
I see religious extremists, vigorously espousing the dominance of church over state, wanting to bring back the bleak governance of the dark ages and holy wars.
How far we have fallen from the Greatest Generation to an inert generation, complaining about the high price of commodities while denying a world crisis of global warming, apathetic about losing our democratic republic, oblivious of the threat of another world war.
Read the final words of the Declaration of Independence. “...we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.” Liberty and self-determination no matter where, when or how threatened requires diligence and the will to fight for and defend even at great cost.
ROBERT A. TALLARICO
Grand Junction