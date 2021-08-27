Where’s the evidence of voter fraud conspiracy?
Thanks to Mesa County commissioners for their Aug. 24 decision to contract with Dominion. My support is not based on an opinion of Dominion but upon the way the commissioners explained their decision, citing the evidence available to them.
The many people there expressing their distrust of Dominion were unable to provide information to sway the decision. The commission also noted that they were time-constrained in order to facilitate the next election cycle. Would the dissenters be happy if the commission generally began making decisions based on gut instinct and intuition? May we rule out the likelihood they are part of a voter fraud conspiracy given that the three are elected conservative Republicans whose constituency is intensely interested in issues of voting legitimacy?
The Mesa County Clerk’s Office situation and alleged voter machine tampering is directly significant to the belief that “guess who” actually won the presidential election. I guess some think that this is the beginning of the unraveling of a national conspiracy that gave Mr. Biden a fraudulent win. Consequently, I find it telling that the national organizations that promote distrust in Dominion haven’t provided supporters with evidence they say they have.
Should sound familiar since it happened after the national election and subsequent months haven’t provided significant revelations to the information presented in the many lost court cases. Conspiracy remains as explanation.
I’m surprised the many dissenters at the meeting don’t ask their leaders for accountability in releasing evidence against Dominion if it exists. They showed up at a commission meeting with plenty of passion and little to no information and thus no power. Such a position is playing the victim. Such feelings can result in eroded confidence in incumbents and in the institutions in which they serve.
Feelings of disenfranchisement are powerful political forces that can be harnessed. Thus, leaders of minority political perspectives have incentives to cultivate such feelings, and in this case the rank-and-file seems content with ineffectual emotion as well. Even if there really are conspiracies involving election results, even if Dominion really is crooked, the accusers are doing a laughably poor job of prosecuting their case — again.
STEVE FERRIOLE
Glade Park
‘Other side’ in Peters controversy watched online
To those of you at the Aug. 24 meeting of Mesa County commissioners asking where the other side was? We were on Zoom, since there wasn’t a mask in sight.
Even though COVID was not the subject on the agenda yesterday, it certainly played a huge role in our decision not to join the anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers in a small, crowded room. Please do not think that, just because you did not see us, that we are not here AND paying a lot of attention. And, if Tina is still being paid and if her paycheck is being direct deposited, can we stop that and make her pick it up in person?
LINDA BOCHENEK
Clifton
Someone had to know what Peters was up to
Regarding Tina Peters — how did her coworkers and superiors at her job in Mesa County not know what she was into? That, in my opinion was a failure on the part of whomever was in charge of Tina Peters’ department.
First things first; QAnon is waning now that people have begun going back to work and school, and all over Tina Peters’ social media, she plainly admitted she was a “Trump truther,” which is laughable, but is now quite serious since she has been accused of passing Mesa County secrets on to her “Q” connection.
The state of Colorado, Mesa County prosecutors and FBI are investigating her now. As they should.
We live in a strange time in America where fantasy magically becomes the truth in some people’s minds.
Our opinions are our own, and nobody can take that away from us, but when it shows up at a government employee’s job, someone must step up, say something, and put an end to that nonsense.
Donald Trump lost the election by 7 million votes. Get over it.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction
There’s a cost to doing nothing about climate
What is the cost of unmitigated climate change? The mind-bending $3.1 trillion reconciliation infrastructure bill proposed, is in part to address our fossil fuel emissions and invest in carbon sequestration. It is expensive, but is doing nothing even an option?
The National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) under NOAA started tracking billion-dollar weather events in 1985. In 2020 we had 22 billion-plus dollar events, the most of any year. The total cost of the 285 events since 1985 has been $1.875 trillion. Expected increases in climate events will quickly cost much more than we can afford, taking precious lives as well. Any homeowner knows that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, and in this case it is the maintenance of our home planet.
The bill would include $150 billion for clean energy, drought resilience and our ability to respond to fires and flooding. It includes investments in transportation like low-emission buses, cleaner ports, and I hope more distributive grid designs. It is good-paying jobs.
This effort calls on us to rise above the labeling and do the math. We need conservatives to do their part to insist we don’t borrow money from China, but proudly take responsibility for everyone to pay their fair share.
TANYA TRAVIS
Grand Junction
Walcher seem oblivious to Big Oil’s climate ploy
When I see some struggle so mightily to understand something so simple, as Greg Walcher does in his column, “Bringing logic to the irrational” (Aug. 20), I just have to try to help.
Greg, the reason Big Tobacco is airing anti-smoking ads is because that’s part of the deal they made to keep tobacco big wigs out of prison.
As to Big Oil and the American Petroleum Institute’s actions, they are trying to do what Kenneth Lay was trying to do with Enron, that being to funnel federal money, carbon credits and tax breaks aim at averting a climate disaster into the coffers of Big Oil. In other words, they are trying to maneuver us into paying them to pretend to do one thing, while doing the opposite thing.
You’re welcome in advance, Greg. I’m just glad I was around when you desperately needed help.
JOE SCHEETZ
Paonia