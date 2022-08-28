Bipartisan wildlife bill will transform conservation
Congress is on the verge of passing a bipartisan bill called the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (RAWA) that would transform conservation funding by sending an additional $1.4 billion a year to state and tribal wildlife-habitat conservation programs to shore up the 12,000 mostly non-game species that states have already identified as being at risk.
First introduced in 2017 by Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R) and Rep. Debbie Dingell (D), the bill has broad bipartisan support. The current national conservation model, paid for by hunters and anglers and gun buyers, has successfully brought back once-scarce game species like white-tailed deer and wild turkeys, but it is woefully inadequate to protect the birds, mammals, fish, reptiles, amphibians and other species facing the twin threats of habitat loss and climate change.
Some skeptics have pointed out that $1.4 billion is a large sum of money, but when put into appropriate context the amount RAWA will invest in the future of our great public lands wildlife/wildlands legacy is a drop in the bucket. For example, worldwide subsidies for coal, oil and natural gas reached $5.9 trillion in 2020 — or roughly $11 million every minute — according to the International Monetary Fund. The combined profits of the largest energy companies in the first quarter of 2022 was about $100 billion! Colorado will receive an estimated $26 million annually if RAWA passes.
“All parts of the biological community matter,” said Land Tawney, Backcountry Hunters & Anglers President and CEO. “But unfortunately, much of our nation’s wildlife has been neglected … ‘An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure!’” We are right on the cusp of passing RAWA. To help continue building momentum contact your senator and ask them to push this bill across the finish line!
DAVID LIEN
Co-chairman, Colorado
Backcountry Hunters & Anglers
Do we want a show pony or a workhorse in Congress?
The Urban Dictionary defines Workhorse as “A dependable performer; a steady, responsible worker who assumes a heavy workload,” and Show Pony as “A person who appears to perform well, but has no real ability. All style, no substance.”
This unaffiliated voter participated in webinars, telephone town halls and a candidate forum to learn more about our congressional candidates Adam Frisch and Lauren Boebert. I’ve also reviewed Lauren’s voting record to see what she’s done for us.
She voted against the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins (PACT) Act, which expands the list of toxins veterans were exposed to and gives them access to Veteran’s Administration (VA) care; extends health care eligibility for Vietnam, Gulf War and Post 9/11 vets; and adds presumptive conditions for radiation, agent orange, Gulf War toxins and burn pit exposures.
The VA provides numbers of veterans by county: Delta 2,799, Eagle 1,530, Garfield 2,984, Mesa 11,816, Montrose 3,331. I’d like to know how they feel about her vote. How could she vote no on something that helps our patriots?
Lauren also voted no on the Inflation Reduction Act, HB 5376 (congress.gov), which allows Medicare to negotiate drug prices so patients receive the lowest price, caps insulin costs at $35 a month and caps medication costs at $2,000 a year. I’d like to know how our seniors and diabetics feel about her vote. This will save them so much money every year!
These are just two issues that Adam Frisch would have supported. And I believe that if elected he will truly represent us all and support other, common-sense legislation. Find out more about this workhorse at adamforcolorado.com.
Do your own research and see if you agree that it’s time to put the show pony out to pasture.
CLARE HYDOCK
Delta
Does Gov. Polis really care about the Western Slope?
Gov. Jared Polis, you come to the Western Slope to sign a few legislative bills and club around with your generous donors in Aspen, but do you ever really try to understand this region so steeped in rural history and agriculture? Do you really care about us, or just pay lip service to us?
You have before you a simple decision with significant ramifications. No, it is nothing so momentous as the Colorado River water, or oil and gas policies.
Very simply put, you have the following choices. Follow the self-serving woke agenda of a black Boulder politician, who has aspirations for state office, and re-name a mesa and creek in Delta County as Reparation Mesa and Reparation Creek (definition: the making of amends for wrong or injury done), or honor the students of Cedaredge High School who spent hundreds of hours in thoughtful deliberation to formulate new names that the local populace can relate to. Names that correctly describe the composition and geographic features of the region — Clay Mesa and Clay Creek.
Never have you had a decision before you that shows, with such clarity, whether you truly respect us, our youth and our way of life. We await your answer sir.