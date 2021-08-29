We have a responsibility to all students in District 51
Though the green terrazzo of the Grand Junction High School halls stirs proud memories for alumni, the useful life of the current building has reached its end. To be clear, a new building is no longer merely a “want.” The ground will always be hallowed, but the building is dying. We need a new building, and for that, our students need the support of our Grand Valley community, a community which transcends attendance boundaries, stretching from the orchards and vineyards of Palisade, past the beautiful brick facades of Main Street, and out to the verdant pastures of Fruita. This Grand Valley community transcends cross-town rivalries: we are not “us” and “them.”
Students and faculty alike call home a building that is inadequate and minimal in resources. Our students work tirelessly through waves of pandemic, collapsed ceilings, closures of two gyms, and plumbing and ventilation issues on a daily basis. In the midst of all this, teachers manage to provide those students with a quality, 21st century education. But while students and teachers continue to succeed in spite of our current physical structure, the sustainability of this effort is in question. Community support is necessary to provide current and future learners with safe, modern, renewed learning spaces that will prepare them for college and careers in the 21 century. The pace of our society and the creation of new industries has evolved incredibly since the current structure was built in 1956. We owe it to our students, our children, to keep pace with this evolution and make them competitive with their peers around the globe.
For all children, each new school year brings the promise and excitement of a brighter future. At Grand Junction High School, right in the heart of this valley, we hope that promise of a brighter future includes a new home for current and upcoming students of our Grand Valley.
The time has come for us to fulfill our responsibility, ensuring future generations of Tigers can cherish proud memories in fresh halls where they continue the tradition of excellence begun by their parents, grandparents, and great grandparents. Vote yes for GJHS!
MEGHAN ROENICKE
Principal,
Grand Junction High School
Grand Junction
Statistically, vaccinated aren’t spreaders of illness
Concerning Robert Wright’s recent letter, consider the following:
Mr. Wright: “According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 vaccines do not inoculate against infections, they do not provide immunity, nor do they prevent contagion.”
CDC: “ the FDA’s review for approval, the agency analyzed effectiveness data from approximately 20,000 vaccine and 20,000 placebo recipients… Based on results from the clinical trial, the vaccine was 91% effective in preventing COVID-19 disease.”
Mr. Wright’s following thesis is based on the falsehood he started his correspondence with, ignoring that the vaccine protects 91% of inoculated people.
Mr. Wright: “So, obviously, vaccinated people who get infected with coronavirus are less likely to know they are contagious because of ‘reduced symptoms,’ and are quite capable of spreading the disease, and therefore, can be a hazard to the community. This is problematic because vaccinated people can be sick, and transmitting the infection (asymptomatically), when they should be at home in quarantine, but they have no way to know they are infected because they are not feeling the symptoms, nor are they required to submit to testing, randomly or ongoing.”
His letter starts to sound like the plot of a zombie apocalypse movie. Ignoring that pesky 91% statistic; vaccinated people become Typhoid Mary plague spreaders.
When pondering vaccination, I would suggest using unbiased non-echo chamber sources of information. Then make your decision.
HENRI STAMPER
Grand Junction
Look past manipulation to see truth of Peters’ saga
The reality show drama that Tina Peters and her supporters have created should be apparent to all.
Comments cloaked in profane religiosity are thinly veiled attempts to make themselves appear as victims in this drama of their own construction — a tactic used by wolves in sheep’s clothing.
Ever since Peters’ election to office, red flags have popped up demonstrating her commitment to advancing a personal agenda. Clearly, she is employing the same tactics of the likes of Trump and the My Pillow man — distract with drama and lies. If the uninformed hear a lie often enough, they’ll accept it as truth. Look beyond this façade and unveil the manipulation employed by this perpetrator. We are all being used! Who will pay for Peters’ mismanagement? Those of us who are taxpayers.
MARY ANN JANSON
Grand Junction