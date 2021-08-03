We need more leaders like former Gov. Dick Lamm
The informed, competent, and experienced leadership of Tracy Stone-Manning was summarized by Goad, Sybert, and Roush in the Sentinel of Aug. 1, 2021.
However, they deplore the misinformation, incompetence, and partisan smear campaigns of current elected representatives.
Interestingly, a tribute to former Gov. Dick Lamm by Jim Spehar in his commentary on Aug. 1 emphasized the value of excellence and ethics in public life.
A quote from former Gov. Lamm is an example of what’s missing in today’s political environment: “To say my fate is not tied to your fate is like saying ‘your end of the boat is sinking.’”
DALE C. STAPLETON
Grand Junction
We don’t need to fight over BLM to secure our future
It is concerning that The Daily Sentinel ran the hyperbolic guest editorial “Bennet and Hickenlooper should Defend Colorado” (July 30th) by the editorial board of the Colorado Springs Gazette.
This editorial is exaggerated and attempts to sway public opinion on a local issue. Grand Junction community members should be free to make their own decisions without external groups trying to influence outcomes.
Grand Junction’s economy is booming and the small number of jobs that the BLM headquarters creates will be unnoticeable to the future success of our community. Our local economy is thriving because of Grand Junction’s appeal — access to amazing outdoor spaces and a town full of art, restaurants, and vibrant public spaces. Grand Junction’s economy will continue to thrive if we protect our local resources and shape this area into a desirable place to live; we don’t need to fight over government jobs to secure our community’s future. Instead, it is in our community’s best interest that the BLM functions efficiently and productively. Consequently, the BLM headquarters should be wherever they will be most effective at protecting our public lands.
And finally, Rep. Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Springs Gazette, and others need to stop using Grand Junction’s local politics as a soapbox for their own publicity and motivations, and instead focus on solving real problems.
MATTHEW FINKEL
Grand Junction
Let’s be honest about motives behind BLM move
I have been following the BLM headquarters story from the beginning. So far, I have stayed on the sidelines as I have no dog in this fight. I simply want to see the BLM regain its ability to manage the people’s lands properly and effectively for the benefit of the People.
But the guest editorial by the Colorado Springs Gazette Editorial Board requires a response.
The editorial states “the decision was a small part of draining the swamp and putting people who manage federal lands smack in the middle of the lands they manage.” This statement is nothing more than a political campaign applause line that has no basis in reality. The decision was one of many made by the Trump administration to dismantle effective government for the benefit of crony capitalism.
Let’s review the facts: According to the July 24 Daily Sentinel, 328 jobs were moved from Washington to Grand Junction and “other locations in the west.” Only 40 jobs (12%) were moved to Grand Junction. We now know that moving jobs is not the same as moving people. Only 41 people were able to move under the conditions imposed and the limited time allowed. Only three people actually moved to Grand Junction. Obviously, it was never the intention to relocate the BLM headquarters to Grand Junction. The objective was to purge the BLM leadership and staff by inflicting “trauma and disruption.” The objective was achieved, the BLM lost valuable institutional knowledge, and the people of Colorado were duped. Whether or not former Sen. Cory Gardner was in on it no longer matters.
It is totally unfair to disparage those who were purged as “rejecting” living in the West. These people were forced out for doing their jobs to the best of their abilities under the extremely negative conditions imposed over the last four years. The same tactic was employed with the EPA and several other federal agencies.
Now the Gazette and others are promoting continuing the trauma and disruption by obstructing confirmation of the proposed BLM director. The one thing the BLM needs most is leadership and the ability to rebuild staff and get back to work. As the Gazette editorial stated, “taxpayers fund federal agencies to benefit the public and public property.” The previous administration’s strategy of bullying decent people into making bad decisions wasted those funds and created this mess. It’s time to get out of the way, let competent people do their jobs, and clean up the mess. There is no benefit to the people of Colorado to continue prolonging it.
DAVID GERHART
Hotchkiss
Don’t send out another poll expecting a different result
It is necessary to discuss issues as important as a community center— Grand Junction being one of the few major Western Slope cities to not have a community center. However, the City Council should not lose its focus on the need for a community center. For one, the center continuously receives overwhelming support from the public. Let’s be cautious with flirting with the definition of insanity by sending out yet another poll expecting a different result. The people have spoken. The people want a community center, they want one more centrally located and the council needs to be representing the will of the people.
LARRY CARTER
Grand Junction
Yes to vaccinations. No to bribing people to get them
I have been fully vaccinated since March 1. I wish that everyone would get vaccinated. However, I totally disagree with “bribing” people with gift cards and cash rewards to get vaccinated. What about the thousands of us who voluntarily received the vaccine? What reward are you offering us?
SHAR WEISER
Grand Junction