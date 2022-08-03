Bill Russell and how he got his famous contract
Thank you for running that AP article on Bill Russell. He performed at a level that very few have or maybe ever will play in professional sports.
You left out a great story about him when another team made Wilt Chamberlain the highest paid basketball player in the league. The two had a huge rivalry, and Russell was being paid a mere $75,000 a year compared to the $100,000 the Philadelphia 76ers had signed Chamberlain for. Russell told his lifelong team, the Boston Celtics, that he would retire unless they paid him more than Chamberlain.
That’s when the famous $100,001 contract was offered to Russell.
DAVE LURYE
Grand Junction
Why do we have to leave Disneyland?
In an op-ed on July 27, Steve ErkenBrack writes “that we can shift focus to something positive.”
He goes on to suggest that we stop focusing on those who would divide us. Sadly, we do not live in his Disneyland.
We have a county employee who flaunts the legal system and flies on private jets to spread hate and discontent. We have a federal congresswoman who wants us to be a Christian nation and ignore the Establishment clause. Shall we ignore this threat and hide in Disneyland or the latest drug?
Consider the wisdom of David Brooks, who writes on July 26 that America is “innovative, dynamic and wonderful in many respects ... had some fundamental flaws. The most educated Americans were amassing more and more wealth, dominating the best living areas, pouring advantages into their kids. A highly unequal caste system was forming.”
When those families left Disneyland, some went to their golden ghettos and others went to violent ghettos. We can question the way some are allowed to disregard the District Attorney and demand equal protection.
My father sailed from Hamburg, Germany, to leave Hitler’s caste system when he was a boy. Today we face the next “big, bad wolf.” Shall we all go to Disneyland and live there to escape the inequality of our caste system? It is very tempting to ride the roller coaster, but will the ride end?
STEVE LANDMAN
Grand Junction
We can’t afford to just keep on keeping on
I’d like to respond to Wes Sutterlin’s recent letter. Oh, if it were only as easy as he makes it sound. Unfortunately, it is not. Let’s look at some fallacies to his suggestions.
When prices go up, consumption goes down. That’s a given and a good thing for the planet. But giving U.S. oil and gas free rein is not a guarantee that they will produce more. In fact, there are about 10,000 acres leased right now that they will not bring to production. The reason why? They like the price being high. Also if production went up, where would it get refined? We are told that all our refineries are at maximum output right now. It takes about two years to go from start up to production, so the relief wouldn’t be immediate anyhow.
While it is correct that we will need petroleum for the near future, now is a good time to renew our efforts to move away from it. We can do it!
The big issue we need to examine closely is the real cost of continuing on as we have been. Look at the costs of climate-induced problems we have seen — wildfires, severe storms, record heat etc. — we are paying the “social cost” of our use of fossil fuels. Notably, the oil and gas industry has known of these concerns for more than 50 years. Because those issues were an impediment to their profits, they were swept under the rug. We will continue to be impacted in the future if we just ramp up production.
One thing neither Wes Sutterlin, nor anyone else has discussed, is the concept of conservation. I’m old enough to remember the Arab Oil Embargo. A key element to the response then was to work very hard at conservation strategies. Speed limits went down, building codes were changed, mass transit was pushed harder. The list goes on but you get my drift. There is a lot we could do along those lines but there seems to be more intent to just blindly keep doing what we have been. (Isn’t that the definition of insanity?) Sutterlin seems to be on that path.
We can do better but we need to be able to reasonably, rationally take a deep breath and work together to come to good policy, not just keep on keeping on.
CHARLIE POST
Grand Junction