Let’s not hasten the demise of rural places with density
Regarding the city’s recent land use reversal in the Redlands, the Council increasing density that its own Planning Commission had reasoned as appropriate for the area appears more as an exercise of power than of restraint.
There is a desire of some to “do something” for Grand Junction, while making it like elsewhere…those places people are escaping from. Change happens, but the City need not hasten the demise of its sometimes rural-like character. Instead of chasing more profit out of every square mile, maybe helping the future is a little more reflection on posterity and less on chasing prosperity.
DAVID ZOLLNER
Grand Junction
Sen. Bennet’s work pays off with public lands bill
Much credit is due to Colorado Senator Michael Bennet, who for over a decade has patiently worked to protect a scenic river corridor for generations to come. Due south of Mesa County, the Dolores River offers unparalleled beauty as it meanders through fragrant old growth ponderosa forests and soaring cliffs. This remote, pristine river corridor will soon be protected once Congress passes the Dolores River National Conservation Area Act that Senator Bennet recently introduced.
For years Senator Bennet has dedicated his time and resources to study this area and get to know everyone, and I do mean everyone, who has a stake in this river. While most water negotiations provoke conflict and legal battles, Senator Bennet and his staff were instrumental in bringing together ranchers, the rafting industry, landowners, energy companies, three county governments, the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe and eight conservation organizations to reach consensus on sound ecological management. Folks, this kind of work takes stick-to-it-tev-ness. And this is what real governance looks like — respecting diverse interests and producing positive outcomes.
This week I opened an email sent from Congresswoman Lauren Boebert who wanted to take credit for this proposed legislation. In her email she informed her readers that she introduced the Dolores River bill to the House of Representatives. Do you know what she had to do to accomplish this? All she had to do was print a copy of the proposed bill, sign her name on it and drop it into a designated box in the House chamber. She claims she introduced the bill because it isn’t in her opinion a “big government scenic river grab.” Okay. Whatever.
To read her boastful email, one would think she was a major stakeholder in this project. She wasn’t. She didn’t do any of the work. Let’s all watch to see how hard she works to help get the bill passed. I do not want to sidetrack from my praise of Senator Bennet. His efforts with the Lower Dolores River Work Group speak for themselves. Let’s hope the U.S. Congress passes this important bill into law as a testament to the many parties who’ve invested tremendous cooperation and effort.
JACQUE DANSBY
Whitewater
The lies and conspiracies have gotten out of hand
As an independent voter I have watched, with interest and concern, the takeover of the Republican Party by the far-right faction. Somewhere along the way Republican values have been replaced by misinformation, bullying and a definite lean towards an authoritarian ideology. Different viewpoints are opposed and those that speak truth or strive to uncover it are opposed and silenced — that is a drift towards fascism and a wakeup call to our country.
The conspiracy theories have definitely gotten out of hand, the latest being that the IRS is proposing to hire 87,000 armed agents to investigate low and middle income Americans. The actual truth is the job listing being referenced is for up to 300-350 IRS law enforcement special agents investigating criminal tax violations, and yes I do think they should be armed when going into dangerous situations.
Why is our current elected representative Lauren Boebert pushing this lie without trying to investigate the facts? Is it to cause more division and fear or to gain more votes? I can tell you one thing, I fully support Boebert’s bill to limit the number of terms a member of congress can serve. Now that’s something I can get behind! It’s just too bad she isn’t taking her own advice.
PAMELA RULE
Montrose
A Bob Marley verse that is relevant to today’s politics
I was listening to the radio the other morning and Bob Marley’s Natural Mystic was played. I found the second verse relevant to today’s politics. Give Bob’s song Natural Mystic, second verse, a listen here.
One and all got to face reality now
Though I’ve tried to find the answer to all
The questions they ask
Though I know it’s impossible to go on living
Through the past
Don’t tell no lie
Music is supposed to transcend all boundaries, borders and walls. I hope my Republican friends can put Bob on, listen carefully to what he says, and tell no lie.
PAUL S. DARR
Grand Junction