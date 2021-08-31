Power to change negative trends lies in voting
Praise to the Sentinel for saying in print what many of us on the Western Slope have been thinking for a long time. A small vocal minority who rail against masks and vaccinations, who continue to propagate Trump’s con about winning the election and election fraud, who vote against school levies, and who support a congresswoman and a county clerk who have proven themselves uniquely unqualified to serve this community, continue to make us all look like morons to the rest of the country.
We will never convince these folks that they are wrong, but we need to make ourselves heard whenever possible. We need to vote out the politicians who give credence and support to the craziness that has infected this minority. Rep. Boebert has done nothing for her district other than spout far-right slogans and conspiracy theories. She has pushed an anti-vaccination agenda that has endangered her constituency. One would think that she wants to kill off as many of her voters as possible. Tina Peters has demonstrated incompetence on multiple levels and now has taken her conspiracy nonsense to a new level by potentially committing crimes to validate her claims. The only way to restore sanity to our politics is to vote for people who want to serve and better the community, whether they be Republicans or Democrats.
I have to believe that not all Republicans have gone down the rabbit hole with Trump and his allies. There are rational people in the Republican Party who believe in science and accept the defeat of Donald Trump. I’m sick of hearing about anti-vax Republicans who, when they end up in the hospital, are now seeing the light that most rational people saw a long time ago. The only way we restore our dignity in this community is to vote and speak out against the insanity. Don’t let this minority control our elections and the actions of our school board. Restore sanity to our community with your voices.
GLENN WHITAKER
Glade Park
Oil and gas should support carbon-pricing legislation
I was encouraged to hear Carrie Hackenberger say that American Petroleum Institute (API) President and CEO Mike Sommers has named climate change “the most important issue of our time.”
As a Citizens’ Climate Lobby volunteer, I share that belief.
At Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL), we use our personal power as constituents and voters to build political will for national policies to address climate change in a timely manner. Our volunteers directly lobby elected officials on a regular basis, asking them to pass carbon pricing legislation now. I would like to see the American Petroleum Institute and its corporate members do the same.
Colorado’s oil and gas industry takes pride in producing the cleanest molecules of energy, due to corporate best practices and state regulations, but this problem can’t be solved by Colorado alone. If we want to meet our climate goals, we need a national solution with an effective lever to shift behavior in China and India.
A smart market-based policy would put a fee on fossil fuel emissions, return the revenue to citizens in equal per-capita dividends and add a carbon border adjustment to protect U.S. businesses from unfair competition. The dividend protects working families from price increases, the fee incentivizes low-carbon solutions, and the border adjustment puts pressure on China and other trading partners to clean up their act.
I urge the oil and gas industry to actively lobby Congress for carbon pricing legislation now.
KATHY FACKLER
Durango