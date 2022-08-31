Why I am voting for the Democrats in this election
In The Daily Sentinel Aug. 9 article, Bobbie Daniel was asked if “she believed the 2020 presidential election was fair and accurate, and if Joe Biden is the duly elected President?” Her reply was “that’s a tough one.”
What is so “tough” about answering a question honestly? Why cannot our local Republican candidates just say, from all the evidence, the elections were fair and accurate? That alone would do so much good to repair the divide in Mesa County and our country.
Charlie Pink, candidate for County Commissioner running against Bobbie Daniel, when asked the same question, said, “of course I do.” This is the type of people we need to be electing right now.
Sherronna Bishop, Mike Lindell and Lauren Boebert all work together to spread the “Big Lie.”
Bobbie Daniel and Sherronna Bishop both endorsed Tina Peters for county clerk.
So, after Tina Peters has cost our county over a million taxpayer dollars with her election lies and denial, asking for a recount of the primary ballots, which turned up no significant difference in the primary election count, and continues to cost Mesa County taxpayer dollars, more problems and embarrassment, do we really want another elected official that cannot answer questions like this?
Jeff Waldon, running to take over for the alleged felon Tina Peters as Clerk and Recorder, running on integrity and attention to detail, Jeff is just the candidate we need for managing our elections.
I’ll be voting for Charlie Pink, for County Commissioner and Jeff Waldon for Mesa County Clerk and Recorder. In fact, I’ll be voting Democratic up and down the ballot this election and let the Republicans have some time to figure out what they want for leadership and decide how to answer tough questions.
Your vote will matter!
JAMES GILLIAM
Fruita
Why should we pay for
students who took on debt?
The Democrats need to enroll in a basic economics course. They seem to be trying to write new definitions for recession and inflation.
Recession is two quarters of reduced GDP. Pretty simple and does not require an MBA to determine.
Inflation is too many dollars, chasing too few goods. Again this is a pretty simple definition and does not require much discussion.
President Biden now wants to bow to the “Squad” and either eliminate a portion of student debt. Students go on to further their education with the hope of making more money or having a better life.
Why should people that either did not attend college or trade schools or those of us that worked multiple jobs through high school, summers and school breaks; have to pay for those that put their handout for government money and promising to repay the money? Those that took the money agreed to pay the money back and have a responsibility to follow through. They have already benefited from deferred payment dates.
When I was in college, many fellow students had newer cars or enjoyed their summers, then received grants and so called scholarships. Scholarships based on need are grants, not scholarships. My Dad told me he would pay my expenses through high school and to save my money as when I went to college, it was my turn to pay. Many of those other students received grants, when since I saved money, I did not qualify.
Recently, spring breaks have become expensive vacations for students. When I was in school, I went to visit a buddy a couple hundred miles away for a few days, ate fast food and returned to work the other half of the break. Why should students who took a fancy spring break do so at the cost of the rest of us?
With the above in mind, forgiving student debt means more inflation. The Democrats are trying to buy votes in the mid-terms. This is very similar to Colorado’s Governor Polis pushing up state tax refunds based on TABOR prior to the election. Those payments would have occurred by law, but an early payout buys more votes. More politics are being played on those not in the know.
ED MORELAND
Montrose
Is Matchett Park really the best place for a rec center?
A few thoughts regarding the new recreation center, Matchett Park lands are adjacent to a very affluent area and in the very northeastern part of the city, before we jump I-70 and border the airport. Granted the city already owns the property, but it is a long way from the more populated areas. Access would mostly be by autos or public transit.
Has anyone considered trying to acquire the 35 acres at 450 28 Road? It is located close to the very densely populated areas of Grand Junction and surely a better place for citizens of the Redlands and Orchard Mesa to use.
ADA BOGGS
Whitewater