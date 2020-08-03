Is infamous ballot box in violation of ADA?
Thank you to the Daily Sentinel for your coverage of the issues involving Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and the effort to recall her.
I have lived in Mesa County for many years and never can I recall a similar level of dysfunction within this office. I definitely support the effort to put the recall initiative on the ballot, and if it succeeds I will vote to recall this public official.
Ms. Peters had one job — we gave her more than one chance, and she’s continually failed. She’s failed to show leadership and she’s failed to take responsibility.
On a personal note, I live in the neighborhood near Mesa County election headquarters and frequently use the metal box that’s been a source of controversy. I use a mobility scooter to access that ballot box. In June when I went to that box to vote, I couldn’t find it. I looked all around and then suddenly saw it out in the middle of the parking lot in a drive-through lane. It concerned me that there was no apparent provision for somebody with a handicap to vote other than to go into that vehicle lane. I also noticed when I put my ballot in the box that it immediately got stuck. I was able to push on it for several moments and finally got it to drop inside. Fortunately, nobody was coming and I did not get run over.
In my opinion, the current situation is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Nobody’s brought this issue up, but I am bringing it up now, pandemic or not.
JACK BYROM
Grand Junction
Clerk’s office abuses system of law, wastes resources
Once again, Tina Peters has shown she is unfit to hold the office of county clerk and recorder. Employees, under her control, instigated a criminal investigation against former employee and whistle-blower, Patti Inscho. Even if allegations against Inscho were true, which they weren’t, it was a employment dispute, at best. Yet the clerk’s office chose to abuse our system of law by forwarding their whiny gripes to the police. This, like Peters’ demand for tax- fraud prosecution of Ann Brach, who turned in flying ballots, is a tremendous waste of law-enforcement resources. Peters continues to flaunt her ignorance of the democratic process; Mesa County is not a banana republic where political opponents and innocent citizens are dealt with by goons with badges.
As long as Peters is in office, the press and Mesa County citizens must be vigilant watchdogs over the clerk’s office to assure that the will of the people is followed.
CYNTHIA CYPHERS
Grand Junction
Government restricts freedom while letting crime fester
Watch your freedom disappear. The government will pay you to stay home, you no longer have to go to work. A bad idea.
You can no longer open your business, the government will take it away from you. Sounds awful, doesn’t it? The government will not stop riots in the street and damage to public buildings. That is what we are living right now and thoughtful people should be aware of where this will go next. Think about it.
KRISTINE MURPHY
Grand Junction
Leveling the playing field: Part Deux
The above title was used about three years ago when I submitted a letter titled “Leveling the playing field.”
I called for a statewide recreation license to help the anglers and hunters who, with the help of the Dingell Johnson fund and the Pittman Roberts Act, supply the funds to preserve and protect the wildlife.
The Loma boat launch area was purchased with funds from hunter and angler license dollars and there are a lot of free loaders and the “we are entitled to it groups” who want the access but do not want to help support it at the level done by the fisherman and hunters.
Some of those groups are “Old broads for wilderness,” the Boulder climbing community and the cyclists who feel they are entitled to use without helping pay for it.
The number of people who have benefitted from what the sporting community has done and provided for all is immense and it is time for them to step up to the plate and help support our state wildlife areas.
The boat launch was originally acquired for fishing and hunting access. Go do a search and find my letter from years back, you will see that a proposal was made that would level the playing field by making others help support what a small minority has supported for all to enjoy for 100 years and counting. No more hug an angler or hunter — time to put your money where your mouths are and start helping support the state’s wildlife and lands. And stop whining about having to pay your fair share!
JEFFREY HATTON
Paonia
Hydatid disease is exploited by those opposing wolves
“What,” you may ask, “is hydatid disease, and why have I never heard of it before?”
Recent ads cast it as a wolf-borne disease, and warn that it will wreak havoc with the health of Coloradans if we allow wolves to repopulate the state. The reason you have never heard of it before is that it is no threat to anyone. Across North America, where 70,000 wolves live, thousands of hunters, trappers, and wolf biologists have handled tens of thousands of wolves in recent decades, and none of them has been afflicted with Echinococcus canadensis. Skeptical? Curious? Go to The Centers for Disease Control website at www.cdc.gov. In the search bar, type Echinococcosis. It is circumpolar; endemic in many species of hoofed animals, including domestic sheep. Rarely, people get infected from their dogs without serious harm.
Another bogus idea is that half a dozen wolves constitute a population, so we don’t need to restore them by translocation. But Wyoming has a free fire zone for wolves over 85% of the state. Dispersers from the northern part of the state are highly unlikely to survive that minefield, and reach Colorado.
Twenty-five years of data from Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming tell us that elk are more populous there now than in 1995. In 2015, wolves took just 0.009% of cattle present. None of the 110 million visitors to Yellowstone has been harmed by a wolf. Wolves promote healthy ecosystems.
Need more? Colorado State University Extension has published a new “People and Predator Series” that can be found at: https://sites.warnercnr.colostate.edu/centerforhumancarnivorecoexistence/people-predators/
Voter approval of Proposition 114 will be democracy at its best; citizens telling the government what they want. Then, Colorado Parks and Wildlife can turn that wish into reality.
NORMAN BISHOP
Bozeman, Montana
Wolf question imperils much-needed cooperation
Have you ever hiked into Big Dominguez Canyon and experienced the delight of seeing Desert Big Horn Sheep? These majestic animals thrive in this protected canyon. Big Dominguez Canyon is part of the Dominguez Wilderness Area within the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area (D-E NCA). D-E NCA was created in 2009 through support of a wide spectrum of people. You’d probably guess that wilderness advocates were among the supporters. But ranchers who graze their livestock within the NCA were also crucial supporters. Without those ranchers’ support the NCA would very likely not exist. We would not have this gem of protected public land with its red-rock canyons, many varied recreational opportunities and wealth of cultural and geologic resources.
I applaud those ranchers for standing up for creation of the D-E NCA. Environmentalists and ranchers working together is a good thing and can have good outcomes. But now I fear that the ballot measure about wolf introduction will negatively impact future collaborations.
I have recently read several articles about the concerns western Colorado ranchers have about the ballot measure to introduce wolves into western Colorado. Many in the urban centers in and around Denver will be voting to introduce wolves not in their backyards, such as Rocky Mountain National Park, but into areas far from their homes, far from places they recreate, far from places they regularly walk their dogs.
Ranchers are rightly concerned about the losses they’ll suffer from wolves killing livestock. In Oregon, for example, a 2019 report by their department of wildlife showed that 68% of their wolf packs had been involved in at least one livestock killing between 2000 and 2018. Don’t just think about the calves and lambs that were killed but also the llamas, alpaca, goats and three herd dogs that were killed.
In Washington state, wildlife employees of the state have been called upon to shoot 31 wolves since 2012 because of livestock attacks. These are people hired for their love of wildlife. I wonder if any of them quit after getting assigned that sad task.
Let’s keep the goodwill we’ve seen in the past between Western Slope environmentalists and ranchers by voting No on Initiative 107.
JANICE SHEPHERD
Grand Junction