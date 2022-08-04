Recent editorials conflicted on climate, oil and gas
Recent back-to-back editorials reflected a conflicting irony between the subjects of global warming and petroleum energies. Thursday’s article acknowledged the growing concerns with our rising temperatures, while Friday’s article seemed to promote the very thing that seems to be causing these problems.
Given what we’ve witnessed in recent years with radical weather should give humans, worldwide, a reason to pause and review everything we do. The editor seems to downplay the rising temperatures as a concern and suggests that we should just reach across the political aisle and fix this thing, as if it were that simple.
The editor suggests that you/we might be a little angry that the Bureau of Land Management is revisiting its oil and gas management plans. Angry? Why would any of us be upset about a Federal Division reviewing their approaches in changing environments, both political and natural. We have a new administration, and we have a frightening trend with our weather, so why not review policies? It would be a dereliction of the BLM’s responsibilities to not conduct a review.
The BLM is responding to the last administrations order to “prioritize high-potential areas for leasing.” This was an order given at the 11th hour and the last moments of a 4-year reign by an absolute enemy of the environment — the Trump administration.
The editorial seems to cheer for finding and exploiting these “high-potential” areas but then basically says the domestic producers would just sit on their hands anyway. A punishment to Joe Biden maybe?
Science repeatedly proves what we are doing to our world by using petroleum products and we can’t ignore this anymore. We are entering crisis levels from a scientific standpoint, let’s heed the warnings. President Biden is trying to do that and should be commended for it.
JEFF COOK
Grand Junction
Will a true leader rise from the ashes of the GOP?
Having evolved from being a lifetime Republican, through RINO and now unaffiliated, I keep waiting for a leader to rise from the ashes that once was the Republican Party. The Government Of the People — GOP — is now the Government Of the Powerful.
Will the state of Wyoming, the first to give women the right to vote, be the first to put forth the first woman president of the United States. Someone with backbone and courage? Someone who will continue the great American experiment begun in 1776? Someone like Liz Cheney? A true conservative who will represent the people?!
ROBERT A. TALLARICO
Grand Junction
Recent commentary on wolves dismisses fears
In his Sunday commentary “The fear of wolves is rooted in myth,” James McMahon breezily dismisses concerns surrounding their pending introduction. He acknowledges with thinly veiled disdain, “there is no doubt that ranchers, hunters and outfitters will be affected. Rural residents will be, too. People will have to adapt. … Livestock predation will occur. Pets will be killed. These are facts. Still, none of these people will suffer nearly as much as they fear.”
Thank you, McMahon, for your brilliant, prescient assessment of peoples’ fears, why they are unfounded, and why you know how much inconvenience, misery, loss, angst and lifestyle disruption (or worse) the populace will and should be able to tolerate for wolves’ sake.
Mothers, gather up your children.
McMahon also mentions a case where a rancher “might find himself singled out because a wolf pack established territory that included his ranch (by) pure chance….” He pooh-poohs such outrageous outcomes with an equivalency bordering on, “oh, well, stuff happens,” and continues on how uninformed and backward — let’s face it, just plain dumb — we are by clinging to our fears. We need to get over it, get smart and accept our new neighbors (wolf re-education camps, anyone?)
Here’s a suggestion. Since wolves must be introduced due to Prop. 114, distribute them based on each county’s proportion of the total state-wide votes for their introduction. So, say a county had 20% of the total state-wide “yes” votes. Well, here’s 20% of the wolves. Where would you like them dropped off? Never gave it a thought? No problem, we’ll just open the cages here.
Oh, and be sure to let us know how this cutesy wolf thing works out for you.
BUD MARKOS
Grand Junction
It’s flout, not flaunt when talking about ignoring laws
Both reporters and letter writers continually accuse Tina, Lauren and others of flaunting the law. The correct term is flouting. Flaunt means to show off: He flaunted his athletic prowess. Flout means to scoff at, ignore, defy. Please use the terms correctly.