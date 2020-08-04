Boebert’s platform is same old GOP slogan
Lauren Boebert, Republican nominee for the Third Congressional District of Colorado, claimed in the primary race against Scott Tipton that she was different than Tipton. Different only in appearance.
From reading her “manifesto” published in the editorial pages of The Daily Sentinel on July 26, 2020, I don’t get the impression that she is different at all. Ms. Boebert promotes the same old Republican campaign slogans we’ve heard for the last 40 years, the same as Tipton. She genuflects at the altar of tax cuts and all in furtherance of what? The same old promise that tax cuts for corporations and the richest in our country (as contained in the most recent Republican “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act”) will trickle down and bring a flowering of American health, wealth and prosperity for the lower and middle classes. This is the same shiny object that has been dangled in front of voters for years. You’d think that the fish would stop biting on that lure. The rich got their tax cut, but now that 30% of the workforce is sidelined due to the pandemic, they don’t seem to want to share.
I’m ready for some good old-fashioned hard-working representation in the Third Congressional District to tackle problems people care about, like an increase in wages for workers, economic development, the looming water fights with California and Arizona, saving Social Security and Medicare, etc. Diane Mitsch-Busch can represent us well because she is serious, reasonable and thoughtful, experienced and educated, all attributes missing in Ms. Boebert.
ROBERT TRAYLOR
Grand Junction
We need a representative who transcends party politics
I cringe every time I see the Lauren Boebert commercial and feel so sorry for Boebert’s mother, who she throws under the bus in an effort to demonize the opposing party. So much for family values!
My parents taught me if/when you fall on hard times you first turn to your family, then to your faith community, and if those aren’t available, then to community services who step up when they must. Surely Boebert understands a safety net for children’s basic welfare is not an evil thing? This is what allowed her to go on and have success in her life. It appears the embarrassment she felt receiving this charity has scarred her in a way that limits her empathy for others.
I live in hope that western Colorado will not elect another screaming peacock to represent it. I long for the old effective days of the Foster/Prince coalition, or Tillie Bishop statesmanship. Sadly, we all know what happened to Tillie for his good works.
My independent voter ballot will be cast this year to honor those like Tillie, who transcend party politics and work for the good of the entire community they serve.
DENISE HENNING
Grand Junction
Not all Chamber members support ‘divisive’ billboard
The Grand Junction Area Chamber’s much-publicized billboard thanking (and frankly endorsing) only certain Grand Junction City Council members who support “business” is a transparent effort to inject politics into our non-partisan city council.
As members of the Grand Junction Chamber, we would like to point out the dangerous and divisive road down which the Chamber is headed.
As far as we can see, the only justification for “thanking” four members as “business” supporters and not “thanking” the other members of City Council is that the council members not thanked did not act in a confrontational manner in the July 17, 2020, City Council meeting (the memorable “Glock” comment meeting) and subsequently worked with RAW to address discrimination problems in Grand Junction.
The Chamber’s billboard implicitly accuses those City Council members who were not confrontational regarding the protest as being “anti-business.” Such criticism of City Council members should cause Chamber members to question the Chamber’s view of the role of the City Council and the Chamber’s use of member funds to criticize City Council members who view public protest as something other than an irritant.
Is the City Council’s willingness to engage with RAW and attempt to improve relations among citizens of Grand Junction anti-business? We hope that City Council’s role is not to simply support business, but to represent the best interests of all citizens of Grand Junction of all ages, races, creeds and orientation.
We suggest that the billboard be taken down immediately. Many Chamber members do not support this unfair, irresponsible, and divisive tactic.
Sincerely,
MARIA KEENAN
Chair, Mesa County Democrats
SCOTT BEILFUSS
Vice chair, Mesa County Democrats