Employees’ needs should be secondary to BLM’s
I don’t care about where, in the West, the Bureau of Land Management locates, but Interior Secretary Deb Haaland says that the BLM employees are the important consideration in the location and running of the agency, exemplifying again why government agencies are poorly run compared to a business.
Efficiently run businesses require employees to do what’s best for the business, not what’s good for the employees. Yes, employee’s needs are addressed within the needs of the business, but the needs of a business come first. Fortunately, our military works this way.
When I speak with people from the East, they are clueless about the BLM. It’s like being a landlord and never seeing your property, much less the tenants.
The best landlords live in the buildings they rent. They cut the grass, trim the hedges, etc. (Ms. Haaland, part American Indian, should know that the Bureau of Indian Affairs would/could also do a better job outside of DC as well).
Too bad for we citizens that employees rule the roost in government agencies at the expense of efficiency.
WES SUTTERLIN
Grand Junction
St. Mary’s cardiac patient grateful to be alive
I read with much interest the recent piece on Dr. Junior Univers and St. Mary’s Heart and Vascular Institute.
On Aug. 5, 2020 I collapsed while working at my home office. Fortunately, my wife heard me hit the floor and called 911. Grand Junction Fire Department Station #2 is only half a mile from my residence and the EMTs quickly responded. They stabilized my 70/40 blood pressure and I was transported to St. Mary’s hospital.
I was promptly diagnosed in the ER by Dr. Paul Padyk with a left iliac artery rupture (aneurysm). He contacted Dr. Justin Walpole with the St. Mary’s Heart and Vascular Institute. Dr. Walpole and his team spent nine hours of surgery and 22 units of blood to repair the artery damage by inserting a stent. After five days on a ventilator, I regained consciousness and the real healing began.
While an in-patient over the next 11 days, my wife and I observed the incredible expertise, knowledge, dedication and kindness displayed by Dr. Walpole and associates, the ICU team, the many nurses and CNAs, the Rehab Therapy teams, and support staff at St. Mary’s Medical Center.
I think of them and the Fire Station #2 EMT’s (along with the 22 blood donors) every day for saving my life and assisting with my recuperation. They gave me a second chance at life and will always be my heroes.
BRIAN WINGFIELD
Grand Junction
The nation’s forests need younger trees
Pete Kolbenschlag’s letter to the editor of July 11 stated that climate benefits from more trees, not fewer. I question this assertion.
When trees are growing, they take in lots of carbon dioxide and release lots of oxygen. That carbon is locked up as the tree’s wood. This is good for the environment and good for people, since we use that oxygen. As trees age, however, that stored carbon is released into the environment as the wood decays.
If we want more oxygen and less carbon dioxide, the best plan is to harvest trees before they start decaying and to make sure that young trees grow in their place. That way, we can use the trees for the products we need (lumber, pianos, furniture, etc.), locking that carbon up for generations, and producing the best carbon/oxygen ratio possible.
We naturally have more wildfires during hot, dry years, and we should be managing our forests to get through those periods with the fewest possible catastrophic fires.
When forests are thinned, the trees remaining get more water, so are healthier and more able to resist disease and to flush out boring bugs. They have a better chance to survive instead of becoming dead, dry tinder for wildfires. When trees aren’t dead and crowded together, forests fires are easier to control. When fires can be controlled better, fewer homes (human and wildlife) are destroyed and the air has less smoke and ash (carbon) to impact human and animal health.
In too many places, there are dead trees for miles. We are a nation rich in natural resources, but we are not so rich that we can afford to let our resource of trees go up in smoky haze that people a hundred miles away have to breathe.
Sensible forest management is good for trees, animals, and people.
BRUCE MANY
Eckert