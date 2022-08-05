Respect others and keep off non-motorized trails

The Grand Mesa National Forest maps clearly identify hiking trails, as well as roads and trails open to motorized trail vehicles (ATVs and trail motorcycles). In addition to maps, trail head signage is posted to show the intended use of the trails (icons delineate hiking, horseback riding, ATVs, and mountain bikers). How fortunate we are that the U.S. Forest Service provides opportunities for all to enjoy the great outdoors. How sad it is that some individuals do not respect the rules and infringe on other peoples’ quiet enjoyment of nature.