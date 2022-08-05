The Grand Mesa National Forest maps clearly identify hiking trails, as well as roads and trails open to motorized trail vehicles (ATVs and trail motorcycles). In addition to maps, trail head signage is posted to show the intended use of the trails (icons delineate hiking, horseback riding, ATVs, and mountain bikers). How fortunate we are that the U.S. Forest Service provides opportunities for all to enjoy the great outdoors. How sad it is that some individuals do not respect the rules and infringe on other peoples’ quiet enjoyment of nature.
Recently, while hiking on the Lake of the Woods Trail (506) on Grand Mesa, I encountered three ATV riders who breached the boundaries. When I reluctantly pointed out to them that motorized vehicles were not permitted, these folks contemptuously disregarded me and drove right on. In their wake, they left tire tracks destroying wild flowers and other foliage.
I was disheartened when a woman wearing a Trump hat sneered at me, said thank you, and blatantly drove on by. Why do some folks think that they are above the law and/or disrespect established norms? Are these the same type of individuals who vote for extremists in the name of “freedom?”
NORMA WEST
Grand Junction
Decisions by this SCOTUS are nothing to crow about
I am a native of the Western Slope. I understand the passion for free-market approaches to problems such as climate change. I also have a degree in environmental science and have worked in the environmental field dealing with the myriad regulations of state and federal governments. That said, while I enjoy The Daily Sentinel’s editorials and columns, in most cases, I am not at all enthusiastic about Greg Walcher’s writing.
His column on July 29, crowing in triumph about a recent Supreme Court decision striking down EPA’s authority to regulate CO2 is typical of why the only way I can usually read his column is with a shot of morphine.
While I am not all-knowing enough to determine if the ruling in question is a good or a bad thing, in the long run, one thing I believe is that in general this is a horrible Court full of inconsistencies on basic issues such as state rights versus federal power. It also is populated with a majority that is documented to have committed perjury, conflict of interest and other such indiscretions. Yes, Justice Kavanaugh most likely committed perjury in his confirmation hearing before the U.S. Senate, as did the morally challenged Justice Thomas, both of whom have this year made quite controversial decisions, including the West Virginia v. EPA decision. So I don’t know how proud I would be of a decision coming from this majority.
We all appreciate everything that coal did for Colorado and America, but stop kicking a dead horse, Walcher. Let’s help the coal communities adjust to the new realities and move on to a greener and prosperous future.
JACK BYROM
Grand Junction
Why trees are important for our city, environment
Thank you to the Grand Junction Forestry Department for their recent work in removing dead and diseased trees from the downtown area planting strips, and also for planting many new trees this spring where homeowners have installed an adequate watering system.
The city is responsible for pruning and pest control on trees in these rights-of-ways, but they rely on homeowners to provide adequate watering. Many residents may be surprised to hear that city ordinances detail the owners’ responsibility to provide this routine maintenance.
Many people seem unaware of the survival needs of our shade trees as they cut off any watering system and replace lawn with gravel, in the hopes that they will have a zero-maintenance yard. Some of you who went this route two or three years ago may be looking out the window and scratching your head as you observe an abundance of annual weeds covering the once-pristine rock.
I get it. Nobody wants a huge water bill, and the worsening drought in the Colorado River basin gives impetus to the view that installing a rock-scape is the environmentally friendly thing to do. But is it?
If we lose our downtown shade trees, and we are losing them, we will have even higher summer temperatures and increased air pollution. One mature shade tree can remove up to 48 pounds of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere each year and provide sufficient oxygen for a family of four. Yes, we will save a little water — for each tree lost this year, we may save enough water to take care of the 17th green at a golf course in Phoenix for a week. Incidentally, Phoenix is currently promoting increased tree-planting as a primary way to alleviate their “heat island” conditions.