Chamber board refutes Dems’ letter on billboard
Members of the Grand Junction Area Chamber Board of Directors received the same letter that was published in the Aug. 5 letters to the editor section by Maria Keenan and Scott Beilfuss on behalf of the Mesa County Democrats on July 28.
Our response was swift and immediate with a reply being mailed at the main Post Office on July 29. That letter is included below. The fact that the authors moved forward after our response to submit this letter and make accusations about this organization is troubling and disheartening. It is also indicative unfortunately of the divisiveness that continues to plague our community dialogues.
Dear Ms. Keenan and Mr. Beilfuss:
Thank you for your communication with our Board of Directors dated July 25, 2020 and the Mesa County Democrats membership in the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce. There are several statements in this letter that are inaccurate beginning with the first sentence. Neither the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors nor any of its committees had any discussions or were involved in any decisions regarding the placement or messaging of the billboards that you refer to.
The Western Colorado Business Alliance, which was the entity that placed the billboards, is a totally separate organization with a totally separate board of directors, and there are no crossover board members between our two organizations. The Grand Junction Area Chamber’s only involvement with the Western Colorado Business Alliance is that our organization acts as a fiscal agent for the entity and as the registered physical address on file with the Secretary of State (something we do for other entities as well). There is no commingling of funds. WCBA has its own funding sources so no Chamber membership dollars of any kind were used for said billboards.
As it was these misconceptions that were the basis of the other comments and criticisms of the Grand Junction Area Chamber we will simply respond by attaching our recent letter to the Grand Junction City Council offering to help the newly formed task force in any way we could and committing to engaging with our member minority business owners and minority alumni of the Mesa County Leadership Program to develop business related strategies to address inequality in our community from our unique position as the voice for business.
VANCE WAGNER
Chairman, Grand Junction Area Chamber Board of Directors
New city tax proposal is a business breaker
I’ve recently learned that the Grand Junction City Council is considering approving a new local tobacco tax.
This new local tobacco tax would include a $4-per-pack cigarette tax and a 40% excise tax on all other tobacco products, including electronic nicotine cigarettes.
If this tax increase were to take effect, my store will lose sales and I’ll be forced to lay off employees, which I don’t want to do during these uncertain economic times. The state of Colorado has already acted on tobacco taxation in a way that ensures public health consideration while also guaranteeing a level playing field statewide.
The current tax in Colorado is 84 cents per pack. If voters approve the tobacco tax increase on the November ballot, the cigarette tax will increase by $1.10 per pack in January 2021 to $1.94 per pack. This is a 131% tax increase. And over seven years, the cigarette tax will increase to $26.94 per carton, a 314% increase. Therefore, the last thing the city of Grand Junction needs, especially in the middle of the recession, is an increase in taxes that would force consumers to take their business and their tax dollars across city lines. They will take with them sales tax revenue on non-tobacco items such as snacks, drinks, food, etc.
What’s more, the sales of these non-tobacco items are already down by 20% as a result of COVID-19. The City Council may not realize it, but they’ll break businesses by sending adult consumers to other cities to buy legal products. Fewer local sales equal less revenue, less pay for local workers, and less of an ability to keep essential stores, like mine, open.
Simply put, officials who don’t support retailers are working against the community’s best interests.
BRAD RUSH
Owner, Kokopelli Liquors
Grand Junction
Thiessen spins distorted revision of virus-relief spat
The sophistry of Marc Thiessen’s Wednesday’s column (“On unemployment, Pelosi cares more about a win than the American people”) should spin readers dizzy.
True, “[i]t should not be this hard to reach a bipartisan compromise when it comes to the $600-a-week federal unemployment supplement Congress approved earlier this year to help Americans who lost their jobs during the lockdown.”
However, Thiessen ignores the fact that the Pelosi-led House passed the HEROES Act (the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act) on May 15 — which inter alia would have extended the $600-a-week unemployment supplement into January, extended the deadline for completing the 2020 Census as Trump’s own Census Bureau requested, given Senate Republicans 10 weeks to “negotiate” before both the eviction moratorium and supplemental unemployment benefit expired in July, and thus would have allowed Trump to take political credit for proactively rescuing millions of working Americans from financial catastrophe.
Instead, 184 House Republicans (including Scott Tipton) voted against the HEROES Act (as did 14 Democrats — contending that it didn’t go far enough to help average Americans in the middle of a public health emergency), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) called it “dead on arrival,” and Trump threatened to veto it — repeatedly insisting that the COVID-19 pandemic would be “under control” by August (if not before). Then, they propose a one-week extension.
Revealingly, Thiessen’s column makes almost no mention of the coronavirus pandemic — the “elephant in the room” that created the emergency in the first place — as if it has no bearing on whether unemployed workers should eschew the extra $600 a week.
Moreover, Thiessen parrots the conservative ideological canard of the “disincentivized worker” to disgustingly compare the involuntarily unemployed to irresponsible “anti-maskers” — which disregards those workers’ career advancement considerations and family health concerns, and degrades the dignity of work itself. Rather, there is ample common sense in temporarily accepting more money for not working until the public health crisis ends.
Meanwhile, McConnell insists that any “compromise” version of the HEROES Act must include liability protection for employers who would coerce “essential employees” back to work in unsafe conditions or else lose their entitlement to any unemployment benefits.
Even according to Thiessen’s own statistics, more than 80 percent of businesses that opened prematurely report no problem “compet[ing] with enhanced unemployment,” while Honda’s workers are already in the top 30 to 40 percent of hourly wage earners.
Nevertheless, it’s somehow all Nancy Pelosi’s fault?
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
We don’t have the freedom to put people’s lives in danger
What’s going on with the coronavirius pandemic? Why are there so many new cases and more deaths occurring in the United States, while the numbers are going down in many other countries?
It appears the difference is that we don’t seem to take the pandemic as seriously as some other countries do. At first we all followed CDC guidelines very rigidly and the numbers went down. Then we got into a rush to reopen the economy along with less regard for safety and the pandemic surged.
We no longer stayed at home, kept social distancing or wore masks. We did increase testing and some contact tracing. Many people kept these guidelines, but some people did not follow them and that was enough to make matters worse.
Most of us are sick and tired of the pandemic. We want and need the economy to be restored. It’s hard to keep following CDC guidelines, but not following them makes the pandemic worse. Doing the right things will make it better.
Some people think they have the freedom to do what they want. We have freedom of speech, but that does not mean we can yell fire in a crowded theater. Not following the CDC guidelines puts people’s lives at danger. We don’t have the freedom to do that.
Some of our leaders seem to be promoting defiance to CDC guidelines, which allows others not to comply. We are in the midst of a pandemic, which has been made worse by social defiance. We must control the pandemic before we can control the economy.
Half-measures avail us nothing. This is a serious, life-threatening situation and only by complying with the guidelines can we overcome it.
ROBERT DONOVAN
Grand Junction