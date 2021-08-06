Pat Bishop left her mark as an educator
I was one of the privileged students to have been in Pat Bishop’s business administration class numerous years ago.
She was a friendly no-nonsense instructor who taught from bell to bell. I can’t tell you how I enjoyed that class and her teaching style. Many decades later, I encountered her at a fundraiser. “Hello Mrs. Bishop,” I greeted and explained who I was. With all humility, she smiled and replied, “It’s Pat.” But that would not come from my mouth. She had more than earned the respect of her surname. A former instructor could not be addressed by her first name. Mrs. Bishop and her husband Tillman came to our Central High 50th Class Reunion a couple years ago. It was evident they were welcome guests by the number of students who held conversations with the couple. There will never be another one like her. She made such a difference at Central High and in our community. I will always love you, Mrs. Bishop.
BEVERLY BULLA BUSSEY
Grand Junction
Do whatever is necessary to wake up unvaccinated
It’s time to make unvaccinated Americans accountable for their selfish and ignorant stand against the COVID vaccines.
These individuals are not only creating another pandemic amongst themselves, they are also risking the lives of many vaccinated people because of these breakthrough infections that, in most cases, are thankfully less severe.
However, it is really starting to make me angry that we have the financial means to end this pandemic such as we did with polio, smallpox and tuberculosis but we have a group of Americans out there who continue to allow themselves to be brainwashed about the safety of these vaccines.
It is time for all employers, states and cities to deny access to the unvaccinated when it comes to working a job, entering an indoor facility or allowing access to entertainment venues.
Something needs to be done to wake up these people. This pandemic will only continue indefinitely if we don’t get people vaccinated. Unvaccinated people should be way more afraid of getting COVID than getting a vaccine.
What happened to the American can-do spirit? We may be one of the wealthiest nations in the world but we are starting to look like one of the dumbest.
JIM DENTON
Grand Junction