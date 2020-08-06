Anton doesn’t speak for everyone in valley
I was particularly struck by the comments of Mr. Anton, representing the Western Colorado Business Alliance before the City Council on Wednesday, as reported in The Daily Sentinel.
“This RAW. This BLM. They need to go away,” Anton said. “They’re not Grand Junction and you need to send them down the road because, believe me, there’s a lot more of me here in this valley than there is of you. I guarantee it and it will not be a pretty day if that comes forth.”
As a 43-year resident of Mesa County, I’m surprised to learn that I’m “not Grand Junction.” Because I am concerned with racial justice, especially about racially inspired bullying in District 51 schools and the wider community? The local residents involved in RAW and BLM share those concerns.
So they “need to go away” and local officials “need to send them down the road.” He then said that “it will not be a pretty day if that comes forth.” Is Mr. Anton threatening physical violence against those who happen to disagree with him, and are expressing their First Amendment rights? Perhaps by some of those parading their AR-15s in front of City Hall?
Every protest and meeting that has taken place in Mesa County in the past few months has been 100% peaceful. I would hope the comments by Mr. Anton do not represent any legitimate business interests in our community, and I believe law enforcement should be taking these kind of veiled threats against our citizens seriously.
ROBERT WEISS
Grand Junction
Grand Valley is a more caring place than Anton suggests
WOW! Nothing says racism and blatant threats of violence like Michael Anton’s statement at Wednesday night’s City Council meeting.
“This RAW. This BLM. They need to go away. They’re not Grand Junction and you need to send them down the road because, believe me, there’s a lot more of me here in the valley than there is of you. I guarantee it and it will not be a pretty day if that comes forth.”
“They” need to be sent down the road because they dare to express their freedom of speech? Because they dare to be asked to be treated the same as you are treated — as an equal member of the human race? You have armed protesters there to protect your racist views because, God forbid, you might hear someone different than you express the need for fair treatment.
Well, I disagree with you, Mr. Anton. I believe Grand Junction/Grand Valley is a much more diverse, caring and accepting community than what you would try to lead us to believe. The key word here is community. We are all part of this community. We do not have to agree with each other, but it would certainly be ideal if every single person in this community would treat each other with respect, without threat of violence.
RITA SULLIVANT ROBERTS
Grand Junction
Armed counter-protesters prove why we need RAW
To the members of Right and Wrong (RAW), I’m so glad you’re part of our city. Keep making your voices heard.
To the people of Grand Junction, RAW is a unique local group that works in our community, doing things such as attending council meetings to peacefully and lawfully advocate for increased equity and the representation of all types of citizens. The counter-protesters’ threats and claims of superior rights in our community only serve to underscore the need for speaking up for diversity and equal rights.
MARY THOM
Grand Junction
Protest, but leave the guns at home and wear a mask
Your Aug. 6 cover story distills much of what is going on in our country. Peaceful, law-abiding people (not looters and rioters) show up to City Hall and are met by armed, non-law-abiding opposition. In this case, everyone pictured (including apparently a Rambo wannabe) are ignoring the mandated mask law.
Does the latter group only follow laws that they like? Do they not understand that the more the novel coronavirus spreads, the more it ultimately costs business owners, everyone who works in a business affected by the pandemic and ultimately will affect our tax base in bailing ourselves out of this mess?
If they want to counter-protest, fine, but how about leaving the guns at home and putting a damn mask on.
DAVID LURYE
Grand Junction
Please support nicotine tax for the benefit of preschools
As an early learning advocate with three decades of experience, I understand the incredible impact quality early learning has on a child’s mind, creativity, intellect and development. That is why I am grateful that the Colorado Legislature referred a measure (the Cigarette, Tobacco and Nicotine Products Tax) to the November ballot that would help secure universal preschool in Colorado. This measure is a win-win for the future of Colorado children. If passed, it will increase taxes on tobacco products and initiate expanded taxes on nicotine products — including vaping products.
After the first two years, the majority of tax revenue will then be permanently dedicated to a universal preschool program for Colorado. Any additional revenue will support increased access for children who are at risk of not entering kindergarten “school ready.”
I urge Colorado to vote on this measure in November. It safeguards the health of our children and secures a quality early learning program.
TAMMIE McCOLE
Grand Junction