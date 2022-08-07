I supported Tina Peters, but enough is enough
Enough is enough. It is time for Tina Peters to step down.
I have, as many of the journalists at The Daily Sentinel have noted, been a supporter of Tina’s.
No longer.
Hopefully Tina is reading this.
Tina, 70% of Republican voters in the recent primary did not want you as Secretary of State. There is no way that you are going to find the necessary votes to change this. However, not only are you going to ruin our chances to get rid of Jena Griswold, you are going to ruin Republican chances across the board.
How does your conscience allow you to take a salary from the taxpayers of Mesa County and never actually be in the county? Or do any work for them? Nothing is ever your fault. That sounds a lot more like a Democrat. Maybe that is what you are, a secret Democrat plant. I am embarrassed to ever have been a supporter.
Tina, in what universe is it acceptable to purposely steal the identity of a person to break the law? You owe the Wood family an abject and immediate apology, as you do to many of the others you have thrown under the bus.
Tina, you remind me of the character in the old Star Trek TV show, General Trelane (Retired) who breaks down at the end of the episode whining at his parents “I was winning! I would have won,” over and over again.
Here’s a hint, if the Democrats wanted to win the Secretary of State’s election they would have cheated to make sure you were nominated.
Tina, all on your own you have created a new wing of the Republican Party, the Delusional Sore Loser Wing. Here’s another hint, you have an extreme over estimation of how important you are in the scheme of things. No one is going to go out of the way to cheat you, you do too good of job of sabotaging yourself. Witness the three month campaign of insulting the base of the GOP as a campaign tactic.
Tina, it is time for you to go.
Oh, and for those of you in the GOP who think I have broken some rule of neutrality, the primary is over and Pam Anderson is the GOP candidate for Secretary of State. Neutrality no longer applies.
KEVIN MCCARNEY
Chairman, Mesa County
GOP Central Committee
ARPA Committee will find most impactful programs
After receiving a direct allocation of State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Grand Junction City Council appointed an Advisory Committee to make recommendations about how the funds will be spent. These funds are intended to mitigate economic and public health impacts of COVID-19. There is a total of $9 million in available funding for projects approved by the Grand Junction City Council.
After several months of deliberation, the Committee determined that the funds should be directed to the policy areas of housing, homelessness and mental/behavioral health. In order to identify individuals and organizations who can deliver programs and services in these three areas, the Committee established a process for the submission of letters of interest due on Aug. 15, 2022.
Policy areas that are eligible for consideration include:
Housing: Programs and/or services intended to increase affordable housing.
Homelessness: Programs and/or services intended to address homelessness in the community.
Mental/Behavioral Health: Programs and/or services intended to help individuals experiencing mental health issues, substance abuse disorders and/or related challenges.
All the applications received will be evaluated by the ARPA Committee based on five criteria:
1. Community Impact and how the project will address the city’s needs.
2. Readiness, to include a timeline, whether the project is dependent on other grant funding or entitlements and whether any other uncertainties exist for the project.
3. Capacity to perform and implement the proposed project.
4. Project budget and leveraging of funds.
5. Long-term sustainability for continuing this project, program or service into the future.
We are proud to be leading this effort to find the most impactful programs and services for the Grand Junction community. We are equally proud that the City Council chose to establish a committee to gather input and offer recommendations about how the funds will be spent to best serve the Grand Junction community.
COVID impacted us all on so many levels and finding the most effective ways to address those needs is an important aspect of fully recovering from the past couple of years. For more information search for American Rescue Plan Advisory (ARPA) Committee at gjcity.org or email Assistant to the City Manager Johnny McFarland at Johnnym@gjcity.org.
BILL WADE
ARPA Advisory Committee, Chair
BEN HERMAN
ARPA Advisory Committ,
Vice Chair