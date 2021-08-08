District 51 misleads parents on adherence to guidance
In Dr. Diana Sirko’s Aug. 6 weekly update, it was made clear that School District 51 has chosen to not follow recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and the American Academy of Pediatrics for universal masking while inside for K-12.
An overwhelming majority of medical doctors on the district’s Keeping Schools Open Task Force recommended the semester begin with masking, because we know it is effective in reducing transmission of the virus and because the delta variant is so much more transmissible. That leaves the option to loosen guidelines appropriately as we gather more information, and continue following current best practices.
In spite of this, District 51 took the misleading step of telling parents in an email update that, in fact, they are following the guidelines: “We are following the CDPHE, CDC, and AAP guidance to highly recommend and strongly encourage all unvaccinated students and staff to wear masks in our schools and facilities.”
These guidelines clearly recommend that school districts require masking indoors (among other measures, many of which District 51 is taking). They do not recommend that school districts “strongly recommend masking.” The difference between require and recommend is vital. Sirko and the district need to be clear about this and not mislead our families who are putting their trust in the district to make the right decision for their children.
The School District is prioritizing a false sense of normalcy over the safety of our kids and keeping our schools open. My kids do not have the option to get vaccinated right now. If they wear a mask in school, they will have minimal protection to the virus if only a handful of other students are also masking. Masking only works when most do it. Sirko’s decision is now a big experiment for District 51, and our kids and their families are the subjects. In spite of my own concerns, should we all not be disturbed that the district is making health decisions for our community’s kids and risking closing schools, all against overwhelming professional guidance otherwise?
The potential broad-reaching educational, emotional and financial impact on our community is something I hope I only have to imagine. My fingers are tightly crossed.
ORIN ZYVAN
Grand Junction
Who is on the Mesa County Medical Society board?
I have a few problems with the letter from the “Board of Directors, Mesa County Medical Society” promoting more of the absurd masking and social isolation of schoolchildren.
These problems do not deal with the veracity (or lack thereof) of the opinions expressed in the letter. My main concern is that I would not know to whom to address my concerns.
This letter appears to go against The Daily Sentinel’s policy of not printing anonymous letters. I have no idea who is on the board of directors of this organization. Is this an actual group of medical doctors or is it a nameless bureaucrat sending out the letter? It could have been sent by a totally non-medical person so far as I know.
While I see letters to the editor from various organizations, they all have at least one real person (usually more) on the signature line. Was this one let through because it is aligned with the Sentinel’s opinion? Why do the board of directors not want to take personal credit for their opinions? To me, this letter has the smell of one person’s opinion who is seeking greater credibility by claiming the backing of a group of medical professionals.
BRUCE DWIRE
Grand Junction
Editor’s note: The Mesa County Medical Society provided the following list of board members whose opinions were reflected in the letter in question:
Christopher Taggart, M.D.
Bronwen Magraw, M.D.
Patrick Pevoto, M.D.
George Shanks, M.D.
Frederic Walker, M.D.
Kevin Fitzgerald, M.D.
Charles Breaux, M.D.
David Scott, M.D.
J. Fred Barbero, M.D.
Enno Heuscher, M.D.
Mike Pramenko, M.D.
Patricia Weber, M.D.
David West, M.D.
Shannon Keel, M.D.
Outside money has always influenced local races
I find The Daily Sentinel’s sudden interest in where donations are coming from in the 3rd Congressional District race a little hypocritical.
Last year, the Democrat candidate Diane Mitsch Bush was the beneficiary of more than $2 million in support from Act Blue, a bundling firm for Democratic Party candidates. Act Blue raised well over $1 billion, and more than 60% of that was untraceable.
Right now, Indivisible Colorado is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in an attempt to unseat Congresswoman Lauren Boebert in the 3rd Congressional District. I have heard no complaint of those expenditures.
The teachers union in Denver is getting ready to spend thousands to get their candidates elected to the Mesa County school board as they have done for years. Never have we heard a complaint about this from the Sentinel, but they have always been swift to jump on the donations to conservative candidates.
Outside elements are always going to attempt to influence the vote in Mesa County. It is funny that it would draw the attention of the Sentinel now that Boebert has proved to be a formidable fundraiser.
KEVIN McCARNEY
Grand Junction
New laws make it harder to cheat, not harder to vote
A July 25 letter stated that “…several states are passing state laws that, at the least, curtail the people’s right to vote.” That is simply not true.
The new laws don’t make it harder to vote. They make it harder to cheat. That should be the goal of every state. Do you want your vote diluted by people voting twice or more, voting in more than one place, voting without being a legal resident of the state/jurisdiction, marking ballots for others and then “harvesting” them (taking them to drop boxes)?
The new laws allow early voting and absentee ballots. They do, however, require voter ID and/or signatures that match the signatures on voter applications. And this is “voter suppression”?
You have to show ID to get on a plane, buy alcohol or tobacco, buy a gun, drive a car, or stay in a motel. People say the ID requirement makes it more difficult for Blacks to vote, and that is nonsense. Georgia is issuing free IDs for anyone who can show proof of identity. Some new laws allow you to use the last four numbers of your Social Security number. Yet some people evidently think that Blacks aren’t capable of acquiring ID. That is condescending and untrue.
ANGIE MANY
Eckert