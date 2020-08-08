Consider Anton’s intent before rush to judgment
Immediately labeled a racist? My husband (Mike Anton) was recently attacked by the media and members of councils he has devoted significant hours to improving. Maybe ask why he was there in the first place?
Mike showed up at the recent City Council meeting in support of our councilors and our law enforcement. He said he would like to see the RAW and BLM movements move out of town. Is this because he is a racist? It is a crying shame how that word is being thrown around these days. No! He is not a racist. He said this because he loves his community and does not want to see Grand Junction turn into a Seattle, Portland or D.C.
Mike was at the council meeting where these “peaceful” protestors barged in, screaming profanities and calling our council members racists.
Before labels are thrown out and resignations required, perhaps we should look at the intent and not jump to the words dividing our nation.
Mike loves everything about our town, and those of us who know him know better than to call him a racist.
KAREN ANTON
Grand Junction
Our common enemy is the virus, not each other
My attention was drawn to the cartoon on the editorial page in the Sentinel’s Aug. 6 edition depicting a woman being held up by a man with a gun and she thanks him for wearing a mask: He’s got a gun at her back and he’s wearing a bandana!
Early Wednesday morning I was descending a popular trail in the Monument. Two male runners were ascending. The trail was narrow and winding where I anticipated we would pass one another. I pulled up my bandana to cover my nose and mouth, which I do regardless of where I am, indoors or outdoors. I do NOT want to spread this terrible virus to anyone and always have a bandana or blue medical mask with me. I also stepped off the trail to allow more room for the runners to pass. This man running uphill proceeded to lunge at me and yell in my face. The man running behind him immediately pulled up a mask from around his neck and I thanked him as he went by. In normal times, when we didn’t wear masks, would this male uphill runner have lunged at me?
After reading Thursday’s article about activists and counter-activists concerning the billboard put up by the Western Colorado Business Alliance commending only some of our city council members and not all of them, followed by the quotes from a Michael Anton, (“This RAW, this BLM, they need to go away, they’re not Grand Junction ...”) etc, it is totally demoralizing and disheartening to conclude that our “community’’ is this divided, this racist in these times of a devastating pandemic which shows no mercy as to who it will infect, sicken and ultimately kill. Small acts of courtesy and kindness are what we really need to practice among each other, even more so now.
TRACY BROWN
Grand Junction
Firearms at a peaceful protest could backfire on gun rights
Thursday’s front page shows a man brandishing an assault rifle for no apparent reason. Although I am a gun owner and a life member of the NRA (from back when it was an association of sportsmen and not a PAC), I feel that open carry of weapons in public is very rude, selfish, and insensitive. It is also very stupid and counterproductive to the “cause” that these militia types espouse. Wake up!
Our country will most likely undergo a major power shift this fall from GOP to Dems. While past Democratic administrations have never seriously considered harsh gun control legislation, that could change. The intimidation of citizens by armed militias, white supremacist and otherwise, will surely serve to increase pressure on Washington to do something. If guns are ever confiscated it will cost me a lot of money. So it’s personal.
In the same way that wearing a mask is considered kind of an IQ test, wearing guns to a peaceful rally is, also. And these bozos are flunking.
DICK GILMORE
Delta
Hickenlooper doesn’t care about the Western Slope
When he was the governor, John Hickenlooper proved many times he had no regard for Mesa County or the West Slope. During Colorado’s decade of massive growth in Denver and Boulder, the war on the West Slope has attempted to tie our rural communities’ economic success to how many dispensaries and ski slopes are in town. As if his previous policies weren’t damning enough, by following in Jared Polis’s footsteps of ignoring the Club 20 debate and voters of the West Slope, we know that Hickenlooper will operate in the same bubble.
Do we really want a U.S. senator who will have no voice in the White House, no legislative experience, and a history of abusing his position of power for personal benefit? During his pitiful bid for president, Hickenlooper said he didn’t want the job of senator. Then his lips said something else after a few meetings in Chuck Schumer’s basement. How independent of a voice do you think that will be for Colorado in the Senate?
Our current U.S. senator, Cory Gardner from the eastern plains of Yuma, has been a leader for our state not only back in Washington, but internationally. He has delivered for Mesa County, the West Slope, and all of Colorado: the energy industry, health-care workers, small businesses, outdoor recreationalists and farms. We need to support Cory Gardner so he may continue to be a voice who represents all of Colorado.
RAY SCOTT
Grand Junction