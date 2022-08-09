The secular theocracy of the green new deal
According to Britannica, religion is: human beings’ relation to that which they regard as holy, sacred, absolute, spiritual, divine or worthy of especial reverence. It is also commonly regarded as consisting of the way people deal with ultimate concerns about their lives and their fate.
This means that people could develop a secular religion. That’s just what this “green new deal” is pushing. There is no middle ground. The high priests are in big tech industries. It’s a secular theocracy.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Colorado is investing to make EV ownership easier
Allen Best is right that electric vehicles can help Coloradans find relief from high gas prices. (The endless nonsense about the high prices of gasoline, July 28, 2022)
Help is on the way. For example, Colorado is planning to invest $57 million in electric vehicle charging infrastructure thanks to the federal Infrastructure Bill. That investment will help connect Grand Junction to other parts of the state by adding more chargers along crucial highway corridors, including I-70 and US-550 — making it more practical to drive electric.
Charging up an electric vehicle at home is comparable to paying about a dollar per gallon of gasoline — much less than the $4.50 per gallon drivers are currently paying at the pump. That is one reason why switching to electric vehicles will save us a lot of money — on the order of $6,000 to $10,000 over the life of a typical vehicle, according to Consumer Reports.
The Infrastructure Bill will bring billions more to Colorado. Governor Polis and local leaders like Mayor Anna Stout should maximize the benefits of this transformative federal funding by investing in tools that will help us save money while also reducing pollution — for example, by building more electric vehicle charging stations. By using this money wisely, we can secure a better, healthier, smarter future for all of us.
NISSA ERICKSON
Southwest Energy Efficiency Project
Don’t we want someone who will get things done?
For the people who think Lauren Boebert is doing her job, here’s a bit of information for you:
She has voted against: a sex trafficking bill, veteran aid for burn pits, access to baby formula act that required the government to waive certain requirements for low-income families using WIC to continue buying through vouchers, the National Bone Marrow registry, violence against women act, equal rights amendment ratification (she actually said this bill was about giving gays, lesbians and transgenders supremacy over the rest of America), protect senior workers against discrimination in the workplace, improving health of children act, which would protect children suffering from birth defects and other developmental disorders, expand EV charging networks, protection from wildfires, improvements to public transportation, create high-paying jobs for infrastructure and access to clean drinking water.
Do any of these bills sound like something you would have been happy to have passed? Some of them did pass, no thanks to her. A few months ago, she wrote an column in the Sentinel that touted nine wins, but she voted against every one of them. She is under investigation for breaking campaign law as of June 2022 (again!).
I know you voted for her before because you wanted to shake things up in Washington. But, don’t you want a representative that actually tries to get things done for us, all of her constituents? Don’t you want a representative that isn’t in the office to grow her social media status? Don’t you want a representative that doesn’t pretend she’s a Christian (see her comments about Jesus carrying a gun). Jesus was about love, not hate or fear.
CANDY STEPHENS
Grand Junction
Tina Peters isn’t acting like a Democrat plant
I’d like to thank Kevin McCarney for finally attempting to put Tina Peters in the proper spotlight. But first I have to correct his twisted interpretation of facts.
Tina’s actions are not that of a Democrat and she was not secretly planted. Democrats don’t have to cheat to win elections, that is a Republican tactic.
And no, Kevin, Tina did not create the new “Delusional Sore Loser Wing” of the GOP. That credit goes to the original biggest loser, Donald Trump. And it is not a wing of the party, it is the party now.
Across the board, Republicans need no help from Tina to reduce their chances. The GOP’s platform to create a rich white male autocratic theocracy should be enough.
My guess is that if she had won the nomination you would be fully supporting her in the typical GOP party-over-country fashion.
It is way past time for Tina to leave the stage. Thanks to you, the pillow guy, Trump, her ill-informed or gullible donors and all the other election deniers, she keeps sticking to the new GOP playbook.
DOUG LUCKS
Crosslake, Minnesota