Walcher is wrong on owls and other things
Before taking a stand on issues, Greg Walcher ought to take some time to sit near some facts (“Killing owls to save them,” Nov. 20). He is wrong about an amazing number of things.
Seriously, channel catfish migrated, on their own, from the Mississippi River Basin to harass razorback suckers in the Colorado River? His statements about wolves, lynx, humpback chubs, and spotted owls are false or inaccurate at best. Wolves and lynx in Canada are the same species that once roamed Colorado. In contrast, spotted owls and barred owls are classified as separate species. There is plenty of room for debate on the wisdom and ethics of the current experimental program of killing barred owls to keep them from displacing and interbreeding with spotted owls in the Northwest. The program is an attempt to preserve spotted owls as a distinct species. As a wildlife biologist, I have very mixed feelings about killing barred owls. I spent the summer of 2019 surveying for northern spotted owls in southwestern Oregon in an area where barred owls are being shot. A debate about this needs to start with some facts.
Here are some facts. Ninety percent or more of the old growth forest in the Northwest is gone, mostly since World War II. Spotted owls were proposed for listing as threatened in 1973 with the passing of the Endangered Species Act, unanimously in the Senate and nearly so in the House. It was signed by President Nixon. The bird was not officially listed until 1990. Their decline began with loss of large tracts of old growth forests they occupied. While they may occasionally forage in younger forests, they do NOT thrive in, or nest in, younger forests. Barred owls do. They have been present for a long time in Canadian boreal forests, which are a world apart from the Pacific Northwest forest of the Coast Range and the Cascades. Boreal forest trees are much smaller in height, width, and structure, more like a young regenerating Pacific coast forest. A lot of younger forests have been created in the Pacific Northwest over the last 75 years; of course barred owls moved in. Our actions triggered that.
JOHN TOOLEN
Grand Junction
Thanks for COGCC for rules safeguarding Coloradans
I want to thank the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission for the rulings they have made to safeguard Colorado residents. As an environmental scientist, I know how dangerous the pollution from drilling can be to a community. As a resident of Battlement Mesa, I also know how unpleasant it can be to live in an area where drilling is happening. I am very pleased that the commission has made the ruling that the setback must be at least 2,000 feet from homes and schools.
KATHY COLLINS
Battlement Mesa
Do we need our temperatures checked to enter stores?
Maybe the Navajos have the right idea. When my brother and wife stopped at a Basha’s grocery in Tuba City, Ariz., on their way to Scottsdale earlier this month, everyone entering the store had his temperature checked. That should stop infected non-mask wearers, hmm? Just a thought.
PHYLLIS CROSS
Delta