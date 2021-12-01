Recent article unfair to Cindy Ficklin
Once more, I see that The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby has an article about another Republican woman — Cindy Ficklin. It must have really hurt The Sentinel not finding anything to demean Lauren Boebert with for a change. The front-page article implies that Ficklin has anti-Semitic leanings from something online and Ficklin, of course, must deny having anti-Semitic leanings.
The article is a little bit like someone asking you, “if you beat your wife anymore.” They don’t come right out and call you a wife beater, but just imply that it is a matter of truth that you have beat your wife at some earlier time.
The fact that The Sentinel would use George Soros’ name and philanthropist in the same sentence tells me a lot about The Sentinel. The truth is that George Soros supports the Democratic Party, BLM, Antifa and many other left-wing ideologies with the hopes of tearing down the United States.
Evidently, Ficklin also committed the mortal sin of disparaging St. Anthony Fauci. He is the head of the NIH and has communicated his support for the 15-day shutdown to flatten the curve on the China coronavirus at the beginning, then advocated for one mask, then two, then you need to get the vaccine, now you need a booster. He also claims that the NIH wasn’t funding the gain of function research at the Wuhan, China, lab when it certainly appears that the NIH was indeed funding through several levels of government. Does anyone wonder if Anthony is reaping any type of financial reward out of all of this? Doesn’t it bother anyone that Anthony hasn’t been right with any of his proclamations?
I think he has a bad case of Adam Schiff disease where he sees how many times he can he get himself on TV.
I don’t know Ficklin, but the fact that The Sentinel devoted time to imply that she had anti-Semite leanings, without any proof, tells me that she is probably OK. However, I do believe that The Daily Sentinel owes Ficklin an apology for smearing her character.
MICHAEL HIGGINS
Grand Junction
Boebert marginalizing her own constituents
I am not certain why our local congresswoman, Lauren Boebert, spews ethnic slurs and hate speech for cheap political gains. She most likely does this for job security and re-elections purposes. But what she does not know, as does any rational human, is that such language is simply unacceptable, and that she is grossly under estimating her constituents tolerance and open mindedness. One such form of hate speech: She has mocked the memories of those who died in the Holocaust.
She has referred to a physician vaccine advocate as a “Needle Nazi,” and uses that term as a way of denigrating what she perceives as a loss off freedoms. However, what she may not know is that by comparing Dr. Fauci to Dr. Mengele, she is desecrating the memory of millions of murdered souls in order to make a cheap political point.
She should visit Auschwitz and see where Joseph Mengele, the “angel of death,” performed his inhuman experiments on innocent prisoners and then realize that using the Holocaust for laughs is simply vulgar. I was hoping that someone would educate her as to how, as a United State congresswoman, her words have consequences.
Minimization of the Holocaust promulgates antisemitism. But such education did not most likely occur as she continues to marginalize and mock other minorities in this country, simply for the purposes of cheap laughs and votes.
She has normalized racism and thus has dishonorably represented her constituents who ironically include those same marginalized populations she finds such great pleasure in mocking. She mocks and laughs at her own minority constituents as she believes she can whip up the majority, a political ploy demagogues who preceded her utilized.
PATRICIA LAPKIN
Grand Junction
Name-calling should have no place in letters
I was surprised and disappointed that The Sentinel published a letter where the writer named a previous letter writer and called that person a “Trumpublican propagandist.”
While letter writers certainly often disagree, I feel The Sentinel should refrain from publishing letters that include this type of juvenile name-calling or any other form of personal attack. Objections to other letters can be expressed in a civil and respectful manner without resorting to immature verbal abuse.
While I think that the Opinion Page Editor’s judgment was in error when he decided to publish the letter, I would never consider calling him a cotton-headed ninny-muggins for having made that decision.
TIM FOLEY
Grand Junction