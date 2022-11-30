Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:13:12 AM
Sunset: 04:52:26 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: ESE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Mainly clear. Low around 25F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunrise: 07:14:10 AM
Sunset: 04:52:12 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 35%
Sunrise: 07:15:08 AM
Sunset: 04:52:01 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: W @ 16 mph
Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 38%
Sunrise: 07:16:05 AM
Sunset: 04:51:52 PM
Wind: SE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Mostly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 07:17:01 AM
Sunset: 04:51:45 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: S @ 6 mph
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 37%
Sunrise: 07:17:56 AM
Sunset: 04:51:40 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: WSW @ 9 mph
Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 07:18:49 AM
Sunset: 04:51:37 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: WNW @ 6 mph
A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
