Trial proves Rittenhouse acted in self defense
It is sad that racism and discrimination is alive and well in America. Racism can happen with any race, not only whites. Discrimination can occur with any nationality or even within nationalities or just social bias within groups.
The latest case is with Kyle Rittenhouse with the mainstream media and the left trying to tie racism to Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old white man at the time of the shootings. If you were to hear mainstream media reports, you would think the people killed and wounded were minorities. Far from the truth. All three persons killed or wounded were white.
This entire episode began when Jacob Blake, a black man that was wanted by police for third degree sexual assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct in a domestic violence case. Blake was no choir boy. That’s not a reason to be wounded and paralyzed, but that is the price to be paid when you do not comply with police orders and police feel their lives are threatened. Media tries to portray the criminals as victims and not the criminals they truly are.
Until a situation reported to police is investigated, police have the right (and obligation) to detain parties that may be involved to de-escalate a potential criminal situation. Blake was not within his rights to resist detention from officers.
Black Lives Matters activists started protests. The protests eventually became riots with looting and large-scale property damage, including fires.
Rittenhouse went to protect private property and provide first aid if needed. During the protests, Rittenhouse became involved in a scuffle. The wounded party admitted on the witness stand in the trial that he pointed a gun at Rittenhouse. The trial determined that Rittenhouse acted in self defense and was not guilty. After the trial, he admitted if things could be done over he would not have gone to the protests.
After going through the trial (being improperly charged in the first place) and disruption to his life, socialists at Arizona State University want Rittenhouse to be excluded from being able to get an education at that university. Due to the socialists’ discriminatory rhetoric, they are attempting to take the rights of a free man away from him.
Who are the racists and who are being discriminatory?
ED MORELAND
Montrose
Boebert believes she’ll face no consequences
Representative Omar, I apologize for the words and actions of my representative Lauren Boebert.
Boebert does not reflect the views or beliefs of the vast majority of western and southern Colorado. Throughout her adult life, Boebert has shown that her only priority is her own notoriety and fame. The examples are far too numerous and egregious and seem to only multiply without consequence.
I cannot stand by and allow Boebert to continue to use tragedies, false narratives, racism and bigotry for her own personal gain at the expense of western and southern Colorado. Her attacks on you are in line with her history of anti-Muslim bigotry and her deeply ingrained xenophobia. The vast majority of the good people of Colorado do not share her misguided beliefs.
I grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, and Michigan is home to the sixth-highest proportion of Muslim Americans in the nation. Growing up in a largely Muslim community, I’ve seen first-hand how anti- Muslim rhetoric harms families and encourages dangerous acts of violence.
These behaviors would and should be immediate fire-able offenses in any other job. She believes, as she has her entire adult life, that she will suffer no consequences for her words or actions. We must prove this belief unequivocally false. I believe the constituents of Colorado’s 3rd District will prove this on election day 2022 and in the meantime, I am proud to stand with you and others in Congress holding her to account.
COLIN WILHELM
Candidate for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District
Will Colorado respond to unemployment fraud?
Your recent article revealed a potential $73 million in fraudulent unemployment claims during the coronavirus pandemic’s first year of which $3.9 million was on behalf of deceased individuals and $5 million on behalf of the incarcerated population. While there has been a surge in criminal identity theft, which speaks to our society’s ethics, it also indicates lack of accountability.
How does the State of Colorado get bilked out of $73 million? With state-of-the-art law enforcement agencies throughout the state, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, state patrol investigators and access to federal data bases, how does this happen and what is the plan to prevent it? Are the offenders going to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law?
No question, it is a complex problem in all aspects! But if we, as a state, can spend $73 million for fraudulent activity, why can’t we spend what it takes to rectify and prevent this fraud?
JAMES STONE
Grand Junction