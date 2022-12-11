We need leadership that will build housing for all

The irony of Thursday’s front page was alarming and ironic. A long-awaited groundbreaking for the new apartment complex on the City Market land for new housing. Unfortunately, the city and developer were unable to build the requested affordable housing units “because they couldn’t make it work financially.” This despite the developer receiving $5.9 million in funds from the city and Downtown Development Authority. If these groups can’t figure out how to develop financially feasible affordable housing, who can?