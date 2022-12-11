We need leadership that will build housing for all
The irony of Thursday’s front page was alarming and ironic. A long-awaited groundbreaking for the new apartment complex on the City Market land for new housing. Unfortunately, the city and developer were unable to build the requested affordable housing units “because they couldn’t make it work financially.” This despite the developer receiving $5.9 million in funds from the city and Downtown Development Authority. If these groups can’t figure out how to develop financially feasible affordable housing, who can?
If the city and county fail to figure out housing, the second front page story on “grim housing for students and teachers” will continue to grow and mean less services for all of us living in the area. If all communities in the Grand Valley continue to put affordable housing on the back burner as “not feasible” we will soon be like Vail, Aspen and Denver — where no one who serves the residents can afford to live.
I want a community that houses my police force, teachers, nurses and service people, not just me. It is time to insist our leaders find a way to build housing for all.
SHERRY STEELE
Grand Junction
Colorado Democrats want to take away our gun rights
An article in the Daily Press (Colorado Sun) speaks of how the Democrats are again looking to take away gun rights.
One potential law is to raise the age to 21 from 18 to buy any firearm. When does someone become an adult? An 18-year-old currently can go to war, but cannot buy a hand gun or a beer. Now the Democrats want to not allow 18- to 21-year-olds to purchase a rifle or shotgun. Our rights, and especially gun rights, continue to be eroded. Young people (18 to 21) who are more often inclined to be Democrats with educational indoctrination, may not think anything about losing their rights, but what is next?
Personally, when I go into a building and see a guns prohibited sign, I feel less safe and like a sitting duck. Should someone blow a gasket and want to commit a mass shooting, we are ripe for the picking with the shooter having little worry of return fire.
Most anytime a politician goes into session, they are further limiting our rights. How many more of your rights are you willing to give up? Steve Fenburg (D-Boulder), Colorado senate president, in mentioning a possible assault weapons ban, made the comment “what should happen to such weapons already in possession of Colorado residents?” Sounds like he is considering gun confiscation to me. If Democrats want to vote for more gun laws, they personally should be the ones to confiscate the weapons, not law enforcement. The politicians might think twice.
This is what happens when our state political leaders are from “The Peoples Republic of Boulder.”
EDWARD D. MORELAND
Montrose
How the RISEE Act will benefit Colorado, climate
This has been a good year for climate action in Congress, with the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the CHIPs Act, and especially the Inflation Reduction Act. All of these laws make historic investments in clean energy, job creation, and climate resilience, and they put us on a path to reduce our emissions by 40% by 2030. Yet, there is still work to be done to meet our commitment to 50% emissions reduction by 2030 and net-zero targets by 2050. The good news is that there is still time for our elected officials to pass policies that will help get us there during the “lame duck” session.
The RISEE Act will help speed our transition to clean energy and fund efforts to safeguard vulnerable communities and businesses most threatened by sea level rise and coastal erosion. While obviously not a coastal state, Colorado will benefit from this bill because it will result in more funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which is crucial to supporting Colorado’s public lands and recreation economy. Senator Hickenlooper already co-sponsors this legislation, and I encourage Senator Bennet and Representative Boebert to support it as well.
AARON HOFFMAN
Grand Junction
A big thank you to the Post Office for saving my day!
I would like to give a great big thank you to the Post Office in Grand Junction. I left my wallet on the counter and noticed it later. Going back to the U.S. Postal Service, since that was the last place I could remember being, I asked the clerk if someone had turned it in. He asked for description of the wallet and my name. Sure enough I had left it on the counter and he returned it to me. It saved my day.
They were very friendly and helpful. We seem to hear only the negative about the USPS, so I think they deserve a big thank you today. They were also extremely busy and were so very courteous to all of us waiting in line.