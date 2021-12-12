Reflecting on Israel and antisemitism
Last Sunday, The Sentinel published a beautiful op-ed by my friend and colleague Rep.Matt Soper on the dangers of antisemitism.
A few weeks ago, even I was asked by a reporter if I was anti-Semitic, to which I replied an emphatic, “No! Definitely not!” (I wondered why the question was even asked.)
Well, it turns out I had written something about the power of big banks and was mortified to find out it was construed as anti-Semitic.
The truth is many of us are unaware of speech that can fuel antisemitism, as Rep. Soper’s piece eloquently described in more detail. In diving into this more, I came across the book “Start-up Nation: The Story of Israel’s Miracle.”
Essentially, Israel is the leader of the world in business start-ups and has attracted 30 times more capital investment than Europe!
Why? Because Israel fosters a culture of taking risks, learning from failure and going the extra mile afterwards. I can’t help but smile at that because it reminds me so much of America.
In the spirit of learning from failure, I was mistaken that “antisemitism” is only that which is characterized by overtly spiteful comments about Israel, like those made by Reps. Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
It can also be something as simple as using the term, “Mask Nazi.” I am learning that just the word Nazi can invoke anger and fear within the Jewish community, and to “normalize” it can be hurtful.
Rep. Soper’s op-ed reflects my feelings and sentiments exactly, and I am so grateful that right here in Mesa County, we are a rich melting pot of diverse cultures, religions, colors, creeds, ideas and opinions.
I ask myself all the time how it is that I got so lucky to be able to live here.
CINDY FICKLIN
Candidate for Colorado House District 55
We should not be engaging economically with China
People forget China helped North Korea kill approximately 50,000 people in the war, mostly U.S. service people.
We should stop all buying and selling to China. Look at what they have been doing in that area to their own people. And we are helping them. Some day we will most likely be fighting them again. Can you imagine a war with China under this administration?
DICK PENNINGTON
Grand Junction
What can we do to protect children from violence?
After the recent school shooting in Michigan, I feel it is my responsibility to make a few comments and ask an important question or two.
I feel that we are now living in a society that not only allows most adults to own at least one gun or more, but that many of those same adults (and many children) are obsessed with guns. Guns are everywhere and are now much too easy to obtain. I’m afraid that even I do not feel comfortable in this new gun culture that we have created.
I think we all need a different set of values that allows for some legal possession of guns, but also realizes the serious responsibility that comes with gun ownership.
My questions? I understand that the new Grand Junction High School that is being built will have tighter security by having fewer entrances into the school. But what would prevent a student, or anyone else for that matter, from putting a loaded handgun into a backpack and entering the school? Do we now need some kind of sophisticated metal detectors at every school entrance, similar to what they have at our justice center?
I realize that these are difficult and expensive decisions to make. But I also believe strongly that we must do everything we can to protect all of our children in school from this rampant epidemic of school shootings.
LEE STIGEN
Grand Junction
Symphony showing leadership on vaccines
Who would have thought that the most caring and intelligent local response to the plague we are all enduring would come from the Grand Junction Symphony?
Not normally known for being on the forefront of public health, they have taken the brave step of requiring vaccinations to attend their events, not without backlash, certainly. What compassion. What courage. What a guiding light I hope they will be in Mesa County.
What exactly is our county government doing with delta here, omicron on the way, the hospitals full and all of us headed indoors? This town needs an “everyone masks indoors” requirement and some courage and leadership from decision-makers, who so far appear to be lacking the same, while they wait for, what? What will it take?
MARGE FOX
Grand Junction