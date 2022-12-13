Elon Musk is restoring our First Amendment freedom
In response to the letter “What we learned from the midterms,” on Nov. 27, the lesson we have learned is that American people and the voters in the 3rd Congressional District have become the “sheeple” that the Russia Newspaper ‘Pravada” had said we would become as a country.
When I attended college, I took a class entitled “The Media is the Message” and the majority of the American media has molded, changed and omitted, purposely much of the news and the real story, therefore taking away our First Amendment rights granted to us under the Constitution, to know the truth and to be able to freely speak the truth. Twitter, Facebook, The New York Times, CNN and many other mass media organizations were asked by the White House to call the Hunter Biden laptop computers, “Russian disinformation” and banned any reporting to the contrary right before the November 2020 election. Now that Elon Musk has control of the Twitter message, the truth is thankfully finally being exposed and these media outlets have to now admit that this was a horrible travesty and major trampling of our First Amendment rights. Even the person in charge of this cover up at Twitter, has come out stating this was a major error on Twitter’s part.
When the left declares that the Republican’s, Donald Trump and Lauren Boebert, say we are the danger and we are out to destroy democracy, what have they been doing by controlling the message and not letting the truth come out? The Democrats have always accused the Republicans of things they are already doing and this being a prime example.
Thank you, Elon Musk, for giving us back our rights granted to every American citizen almost 250 years ago by our founding fathers who were so far thinking and understanding with their insight in how human nature will try to control and dominate other people. Freedom of speech is a two-way street and it needs to remain that way in order to keep our Constitutional Republic alive. So for the liberals in this country to claim that the right controls the message is another way they control the message and control you, the “sheeple.”
JAMIE ROWE
Grand Junction
Will we get to Mars before GJ opens a dispensary?
Which will we see first, cannabis dispensaries open in Grand Junction or man set foot on the red planet?
■ Musk predicts a crewed mission to mars by 2029.
■ Grand Junction city council will provide no potential date as to when the randomized selection will be held to choose who will be granted the 10 licenses.
Point for Mars.
■ NASA is under presidential orders to land humans on Mars by 2033.
■ The city has given no official deadline to this nearly two year long slog, costing their constituents millions in missed tax dollars.
Point for Mars.
■ The Artemis program is passionate about pushing man further into space than ever before.
■ It’s possible GJ leadership is privately opposed to seeing dispensaries open in the city, regardless what the voters say.
Point for Mars.
When questioned, city leadership devolves into a pass-the-buck blame game of why the process is stalled. There is absolutely no accountability, and if you try to determine the reason for the stall, you’re given a flurry of excuses, spun in a circle, and left with no answer in sight. It’s clear the powers that be don’t see opening cannabis stores as a priority, but is it possible this never ending waiting game is by design? Could the personal beliefs of city leadership be indefinitely halting the process, regardless what their constituents made abundantly clear? GJ voters spoke loud and clear nearly two years ago, yet here we are, dead in the water. Every other city in the state that has voted to open dispensaries managed to do so in a timely manner. Is their leadership wildly more competent than our own, or could our city’s refusal to give the people what they want be intentional? Your guess is as good as mine.
Either way, the scoreboard is clear and it’s not looking good for MJ, unless of course Musk opens a dispensary on Mars? If he hurries, he might beat GJ to it.