Boebert taking on the left as her constituents want
It’s amazing how many contributors to this forum are advocating for denying Rep. Lauren Boebert her right of free speech! Her comments concerning Rep. Ilhan Omar are much less egregious than the rhetoric that comes from the left concerning President Trump and his supporters. And Boebert’s apology to Omar is ignored.
Omar has shown that she opposes the values of our constitutional representative republic and thus she deserves criticism. And, let’s ask ourselves, is there any blow-back when the secularists among us criticize Christians?
The fact that Boebert is under constant attack from the left shows that she is doing the job her constituents elected her to do because they are fed up with spineless “go-along to get-along” politicians. Boebert is not “squeaky-clean” like polished politicians assert themselves to be, but among her patriotic, conservative constituents her faults can be overlooked since she is opposing the left who are trying to destroy our republic!
RICHARD HOPKINS
Grand Junction
Boebert’s comments make Americans less safe abroad
In my oilfield career, I worked in Saudi Arabia, Algeria and Turkey — all Muslim majority countries. I worked with Muslims every day. I shared the traditional Ramadan meal with Algerians when I was there. Yes, threats to ex-pats (people from Europe And North America) existed in all three countries, but the protection offered to ex-pats came from Muslims.
The remarks coming from Lauren Boebert increases the threat to ex-pats in Muslim countries. How can Muslims trust Americans when our leaders show such disrespect? The allies we rely on in the region are Muslims. Turkey is a member of NATO. Those left behind in Afghanistan that Lauren Boebert rightfully calls out President Biden over are Muslims.
The House of Representatives must censure Lauren Boebert. Send a message to our Muslim allies that this disrespect will not be tolerated.
DANIEL HARRIS
Fruita
No reason for further election investigations
The Peters backers are wearing the patience of Mesa County’s citizens thin. Not only are they demanding investigations of an electoral process that has been proven accurate and without glitches — ignoring of course the ones introduced by the County Clerk and Recorder herself and her staff — but also warning that investigations by all legal means must be accomplished.
The fact is that there is no reason for an investigation, other than to give credence to their unfounded claims. Furthermore, we are informed that if this is not done, violence may occur. This warning of violence in appearance is a prediction, but in reality is an actual threat.
This season when the sun is at its lowest arc in the sky and the days are mostly in darkness, shouldn’t we be more into the happiness that comes with the Christmas Story, the city’s parade of lights, Main Street decorations, lights on the tree in our living rooms and more importantly the myth of Santa Claus? Perhaps the Attorney General and Sheriff could investigate the myth of Santa Claus instead, which we have been pandering for centuries, and give it investigative credence. This would certainly bring us happiness rather than have us cower under threats from mis-informed, dis-informed, uninformed county static.
ROBERT TALLARICO
Grand Junction
Adding Supreme Court seats will restore balance
Nowhere in the Constitution does it say that we have to have nine Supreme Court Justices. Nor would it require a constitutional amendment to add more seats. In fact, Congress has expanded the Supreme Court five times throughout American history to match both the expanding American electorate and the number of Federal Appeals Courts.
We need our democracy to modernize and adapt over time. That’s exactly how our government should work. That’s why we need the Judiciary Act, which would add four seats to the Supreme Court. Not only does it have historical precedent, adding more seats would restore balance to the court, which is currently highly partisan with a 6-3 right-wing super-majority.
There’s nothing stopping Congress from adding justices — except for the political will to do it, of course. That’s why I’m urging Congress to pass the Judiciary Act of 2021 and add four seats to the Supreme Court.
PATRICIA VOGT
Grand Junction