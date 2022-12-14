Reflecting on Sandy Hook a decade after the shooting
Wednesday, Dec. 14, marks the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook school shooting in which 26 were shot and killed, including 20 first-grade kids. I often recall this horrible day and remember thinking, “well at least something this terrible will without a doubt result in meaningful gun control.” It didn’t happen as Republicans blocked the passage of any gun control measures.
President Obama still thinks of Sandy Hook as the darkest day of his presidency. Hopefully all of us will take time to reflect on Sandy Hook and other school shootings in addition to other acts of gun violence in our country that have taken the lives of many and shattered the lives of family members and friends. Are we ever going to demonstrate that human lives are more important than guns?
DAVID RYAN
Montrose
We should all feel free to question our government
Only Hillary Clinton is allowed to deny elections. However, there are questions about elections. Also, there are questions about the president’s health after turning 80. Is he suffering from an impaired mental capacity? Have the Democrats weaponized government agencies? There are lots of questions. We should feel free to ask them.
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of FTX, has been the Democrat’s second biggest donor. He is accused of stealing $8 billion in an investment fraud. His PAC used some of that money to help Democrats win close races. Did candidates know it was dirty money? It doesn’t matter, the DOJ only prosecutes Republicans. Hunter Biden is protected. The FBI had evidence of his crimes a year before the 2020 election.
President Biden says he isn’t restricting our oil and gas production at the same time he says he’s putting our producers out of business. The EPA is his weapon. Producers don’t trust him. He begs unfriendly nations to increase their production. Is oil produced by a ruthless dictator in Venezuela less harmful to the climate? With a Republican president, we will be energy independent.
Democrats govern by loophole. There is a loophole in our immigration laws that allows them to keep our southern border open. There is a loophole in the enforcement of the First Amendment they use to censor the news. The FBI collaborates with social media to do it. With Twitter, Elon Musk is disclosing the proof. Democrats are doubling the IRS. The IRS will be a powerful weapon.
Oil and gas can provide a comfortable bridge to new technologies. They are more cost-effective than solar and wind and don’t require batteries. Democrats need fear of climate change to justify increasing their power. Yet, question them on anything and you are a fear-monger. That’s neurotic projection.
DAVID A. KEARSLEY
Mesa
This close election is not going to change Boebert
Does anyone really think Representative Boebert’s tiny election margin will cause tempering of her behavior? I don’t. Two years in office has showered power and riches upon her and she appears crass enough to view her lavish lifestyle as an affirmation of righteousness.
The word, “oligarchy” has been applied, with good reason, to the U.S. system of government more and more in recent years. A handful of bazillionaires and giant corporations dictate both local and national policies via lobbying and campaign contributions, calling into question just who politicians like Boebert are really working for. Support for culture wars in lieu of actual policies that would benefit all of us continue to enrich those who would vilify minorities. Witness hair-on-fire positions regarding gay and trans folks followed by contribution plea’s. Hate your next door neighbor, but don’t forget to say grace. Oh, and send money.
While forms of despicable politics have been with us from the beginning, Facebook, Twitter, and the blogging snake pit has supercharged the grift and lies for untraceable cash.
Still, I hope that one day people will see the straight line between Boebert’s rabid, flogging of trans children and their parents, the slaughter at Club Q and the depraved rise in hate crimes across our country. It’s the playbook of tyrants. Vile, yes, and deadly. Seems to me that if you have a bone in your shorts about trans folks, then don’t invite them over for dinner, but don’t crucify them verbally when you know nothing about them. Who will she vilify next? Someone you love?
So, voters, keep an eye on Boebert the next two years. Balance what she has done for her country, who she is really working for and who she has chosen to bestow her hatred upon. Then vote in the 2024 primaries.