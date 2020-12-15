Wagner’s ‘codswallop’ is getting hard to take
Rick Wagner’s second attempt to attack Dr. Fauci was as inept as his first. And while continuing his baseless assaults on Gov. Jared Polis, he’s now decided to go after his readers as well.
We don’t know what we’re looking for when we read? Mark Twain has permission to call me a “gentle reader.” Wagner does not.
Regarding Wagner’s accusations against Dr. Fauci, I will leave that for readers to decide. Gov. Polis’ management and communication of his pandemic response has been more than transparent. As an example, last week the governor gave a comprehensive 42-minute livestream update. Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, did not participate only because she was simultaneously on a call with the federal government.
If Mr. Wagner still needs to question COVID restrictions, he should look no further than the Mesa County Health Department statistics. The data speak for themselves.
And now, to your question, Mr. Wagner. I read opinion columns to learn what others are thinking, and if you’re going to make outrageous claims, I expect supporting data, and not just occasionally. Slamming Dr. Fauci, Gov. Polis, and Director Ryan doesn’t cut it. You suggest your column is successful because you provoked a response from a reader. I suggest you either raise your game or hand over to a journalist who doesn’t write codswallop. During Thanksgiving week, the New York Times published an article asking readers to be thankful for their local newspapers, a show of support for community journalism. I suggest Mr. Wagner’s Wednesday column was the best piece of marketing the Sentinel could ever have done for a subscription to the New York Times.
SHARON HELLER
Palisade
Enough with the whining and political correctness
Have we progressed to the point where you can write what you want without ever having to put a name to your writing? I’m referencing “The case for bullying” in Sunday’s paper. Who wrote that? Is he/she ashamed to have written it? Is the paper ashamed to have printed it? The writer makes some points, but we don’t have any idea who that is.
We do have an idea who Gene Goffin is though. We get a taste of his whining along with an update of his medical problems nearly every month. Now he hopes we’ll get pot shops in Grand Junction — so he won’t have to drive so far.
Christy Worthy has been living with too much “rudeness” although she doesn’t quite know exactly how that particular rudeness she calls out is performed. Perhaps she has asked one of those “Big Truck Driving” rude people who “smoke” her in her “little red, sporty Japanese car with the sunroof.” No — she asked a mechanic — he gave her the best possible answer she could have gotten anywhere, except that the people in government are adopting the whiny, politically correct terms and conduct instigated by whiny people. She evidently doesn’t like flags, especially Confederate, in pickups. Her African-American friend might like an African flag better, and wouldn’t feel intimidated or unwelcome there? African-American is one of those politically correct hyphenated words that has come to be useful to only one race — and politicians. She should read and take note of the Charlie Pride article in this same paper.
For me – I will put my name to what I’ve written. If you have issues with it, I’m in the phone book. If you should think that calling me an Italian-American makes you “woke,” I will straighten you out pretty quickly. I’m American. I like a “throaty” sound to the duals on my pickup, and I love the American flag and what it stands for, without all the political correctness.
DAVID F. ZULIAN
Grand Junction